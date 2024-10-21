scriptKota News: Bus Carrying Children Overturns, One Dies After Falling Five to Six Feet Off the Road | Latest News | Patrika News
Kota News: Bus Carrying Children Overturns, One Dies After Falling Five to Six Feet Off the Road

Kota Satyam School Bus Accident News: A private school bus was on its way to drop children home after school hours. There were around 14 children in the bus.

KotaOct 21, 2024 / 03:45 pm

Patrika Desk

A school bus overturned in Kota’s Nanta police station area, leaving many children injured. It is reported that one child died after being crushed under the bus. The incident occurred around 12:30 pm.

In fact, a private school bus was on its way to drop children home after school hours. There were around 14 children on the bus. Suddenly, the bus overturned near Karani Nagar Chowk, just before the trenching ground, and fell 5-6 feet down from the road. The bus was later lifted with the help of a JCB machine. There was chaos at the scene after the incident.
Local people broke the bus windows to rescue the trapped children. The police from Nanta police station reached the spot after receiving information. The injured children were taken to MBS Hospital for treatment. Six children were brought to the hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable. After receiving information about the incident, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was on a visit to Kota, also reached the hospital and inquired about the children’s well-being. He also gave instructions for their proper treatment.
On the other hand, Kota Collector Dr. Ravindra Goswami, City SP Dr. Amrita Duhun, and a large number of officials reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident. The cause of the accident is being investigated, and the bus driver is being questioned. An inquiry is also being conducted to determine whether there were adequate safety arrangements in the school bus.

