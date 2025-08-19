Kullu Cloudburst: Unrelenting Series of Cloud Bursts Wreaks Havoc

Himachal Pradesh Landslide: The series of cloudbursts in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, shows no sign of abating. Recent incidents on 13 and 19 August 2025 have caused widespread devastation in the district. Cloudbursts in areas such as Banjar, Ani-Nirmand, Sainj Valley, and Lahaul Valley led to flash floods in rivers and streams, severely impacting homes, shops, crops, and roads.
On 13 August, cloudbursts in Batahar and Shri Khand Mahadev Bhimdwari areas of Banjar and Ani-Nirmand sub-divisions triggered a surge of debris and water in the Tirthan Valley and surrounding areas. Several villages were evacuated, and people were moved to safer locations. Flooding in the Jiwa nallah in Sainj Valley swept away several vehicles, while a police outpost was washed away in the Ganvi Valley.
On 19 August, a cloudburst in Kullu's Lahaul Valley damaged roads, bridges, and shops. Heavy rains led to the closure of 389 roads, including two national highways, severely impacting the region's connectivity. Crops and fields have also suffered significant damage.
The district administration immediately launched relief and rescue operations. NDRF and local teams are active in the affected areas, and people are being moved to safer locations. Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashwani Kumar stated that the administration is monitoring the situation and providing all possible assistance to the affected people.
The meteorological department has issued yellow and orange alerts for heavy rainfall in Kullu, Shimla, and other districts. Experts say that cloudburst incidents are increasing due to climate change, deforestation, and uncontrolled construction. Eight major devastating events have been witnessed in the last nine years, a matter of serious concern.