Kullu Cloudburst: Unrelenting Series of Cloud Bursts Wreaks Havoc

On 13 August, cloudbursts in Batahar and Shri Khand Mahadev Bhimdwari areas of Banjar and Ani-Nirmand sub-divisions triggered a surge of debris and water in the Tirthan Valley and surrounding areas. Several villages were evacuated, and people were moved to safer locations. Flooding in the Jiwa nallah in Sainj Valley swept away several vehicles, while a police outpost was washed away in the Ganvi Valley.