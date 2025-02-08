Kumar Vishwas on Kejriwal’s Defeat: ‘Justice has been served’

Kumar Vishwas stated, “Congratulations to the BJP on the victory, and I hope they will fulfil the mandate given to them by the people of Delhi. I have no sympathy for a person who crushed the dreams of AAP party workers. Delhi is now free from him. He used those dreams for his ambitions. Justice has been served today. When we received news of Manish Sisodia’s defeat from Jangpura, my wife, who is non-political, started crying.”
Parvesh Verma , BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly constituency, said, “We are all very happy. I thank the people of New Delhi for giving us the opportunity to serve them for the next five years. We are very happy to be MLAs. We have always accepted the position given by the party, and this time too we will gladly accept it.”
‘People have faith in BJP and Modi’
Swati Singh Verma, wife of BJP candidate Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi assembly constituency, said today’s victory shows that people have faith in the BJP and PM Modi.
‘The Bundle of Lies is Over’ Union Minister Giriraj Singh, commenting on the results of the Delhi Assembly elections, said that the people of Delhi were running on a narrative. The bundle of lies is over, people have faith in Prime Minister Modi. Everyone made promises, but people only trusted Prime Minister Modi. Delhi will develop in the coming days. Arvind Kejriwal was fighting a verbal war.