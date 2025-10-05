Kumbh Mela 2027: Tent City, Ring Road, and More… Preparations Accelerate for Nashik Kumbh Mela, Know Amrit Snan Dates

Kumbh Mela 2027 (Photo: IANS/File)
Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has held an important meeting regarding the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik in 2027. In this meeting, CM Fadnavis gave several important directives to the officials. It is worth noting that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31, 2026, with the flag hoisting ceremony in Trimbakeshwar, as well as at Ramkund and Panchvati, and will continue until July 24, 2028.
Reviewing the preparations for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, he has instructed all departments to complete their work expeditiously. He clearly stated that all infrastructure projects related to the Kumbh Mela must be completed with high quality and within the stipulated deadlines.
In this review meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House of the state government on Saturday, Fadnavis specifically emphasised the Nashik Ring Road project and the land acquisition work for Sadhugram (tent city). He said that any delay in these two projects would not be tolerated.
CM Fadnavis stated that the Kumbh Mela is not just a religious event, but a symbol of India's faith and culture. He assured that the water of the Godavari River in and around Ramkund would be completely clean during the event. To this end, instructions have been given to give top priority to sewage and sanitation-related works.
The Chief Minister also said that all preparations for the convenience of passengers at airports and railway stations should be completed on time. Furthermore, all concerned departments have been ordered to sanction the necessary funds immediately. He also directed the planning of bus services for public transport and the arrangement of Bhandaras and Langars at parking sites.
He asked for facilities to be provided in Sadhugram keeping in mind the needs of the Akharas. To strengthen security and surveillance, he also directed the installation of a centralised CCTV system and the use of AI-based technologies.
The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will commence on October 31, 2026, with the flag hoisting ceremony in Trimbakeshwar, as well as at Ramkund and Panchvati, and will conclude on July 24, 2028. In Nashik, 'Nagar Pradakshina' will take place on July 29, 2027, while the first 'Amrit Snan' will be on August 2, 2027. The second Amrit Snan will be on August 31, 2027, and the third and final bath will be on September 11, 2027, in Nashik and on September 12, 2027, in Trimbakeshwar. The flag will be lowered on July 24, 2028, marking the end of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. This event is held once every 12 years.
It is noteworthy that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is held in Nashik and Ujjain, and it is a special type of Kumbh that occurs once every 12 years. It is organised on the banks of the Godavari River near the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. More than 150 million devotees are estimated to participate in the Nashik Kumbh this time. The Kumbh takes place in both Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, but Nashik holds a special prominence.
Big NewsView All
National News
Trending