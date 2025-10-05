Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Kumbh Mela 2027: Tent City, Ring Road, and More… Preparations Accelerate for Nashik Kumbh Mela, Know Amrit Snan Dates

Preparations are in full swing for the next Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik, Maharashtra in 2027. CM Devendra Fadnavis held a major meeting regarding the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027

Kumbh Mela 2027 (Photo: IANS/File)

Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has held an important meeting regarding the preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in Nashik in 2027. In this meeting, CM Fadnavis gave several important directives to the officials. It is worth noting that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31, 2026, with the flag hoisting ceremony in Trimbakeshwar, as well as at Ramkund and Panchvati, and will continue until July 24, 2028.

Reviewing the preparations for the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, he has instructed all departments to complete their work expeditiously. He clearly stated that all infrastructure projects related to the Kumbh Mela must be completed with high quality and within the stipulated deadlines.

In this review meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House of the state government on Saturday, Fadnavis specifically emphasised the Nashik Ring Road project and the land acquisition work for Sadhugram (tent city). He said that any delay in these two projects would not be tolerated.

CM Fadnavis stated that the Kumbh Mela is not just a religious event, but a symbol of India's faith and culture. He assured that the water of the Godavari River in and around Ramkund would be completely clean during the event. To this end, instructions have been given to give top priority to sewage and sanitation-related works.

The Chief Minister also said that all preparations for the convenience of passengers at airports and railway stations should be completed on time. Furthermore, all concerned departments have been ordered to sanction the necessary funds immediately. He also directed the planning of bus services for public transport and the arrangement of Bhandaras and Langars at parking sites.

He asked for facilities to be provided in Sadhugram keeping in mind the needs of the Akharas. To strengthen security and surveillance, he also directed the installation of a centralised CCTV system and the use of AI-based technologies.

Amrit Snan Dates Announced

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will commence on October 31, 2026, with the flag hoisting ceremony in Trimbakeshwar, as well as at Ramkund and Panchvati, and will conclude on July 24, 2028. In Nashik, 'Nagar Pradakshina' will take place on July 29, 2027, while the first 'Amrit Snan' will be on August 2, 2027. The second Amrit Snan will be on August 31, 2027, and the third and final bath will be on September 11, 2027, in Nashik and on September 12, 2027, in Trimbakeshwar. The flag will be lowered on July 24, 2028, marking the end of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. This event is held once every 12 years.

It is noteworthy that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is held in Nashik and Ujjain, and it is a special type of Kumbh that occurs once every 12 years. It is organised on the banks of the Godavari River near the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple in the Nashik district of Maharashtra. More than 150 million devotees are estimated to participate in the Nashik Kumbh this time. The Kumbh takes place in both Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, but Nashik holds a special prominence.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

05 Oct 2025 05:58 pm

English News / National News / Kumbh Mela 2027: Tent City, Ring Road, and More… Preparations Accelerate for Nashik Kumbh Mela, Know Amrit Snan Dates

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Kerala Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup After Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, High Levels of DEG and EG Found to be Dangerous

Ban on Coldrif Cough Syrup
National News

Heavy Rain and Cold Snap to Grip North India, IMD Issues Alert

Weather Update: मौसम अपडेट: इन जिलों में बारिश की संभावना, बढ़ेगी ठिठुरन चलेगी शीतलहर
National News

Gen Z Protest Prepared in India Like Nepal! Delhi Police on High Alert, Contingency Action Plan Prepared

Delhi Police
National News

Kronotsky Volcano in Russia Shows Most Widespread Activity in Centuries, Ash Plume Rises 9.2 km

Russia's Kronotsky volcano
World

Zubeen Garg Death: Assam Government forms judicial commission to investigate, led by High Court judge

Zubeen Garg
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.