Kumbh Mela 2027: Tent City, Ring Road, and More… Preparations Accelerate for Nashik Kumbh Mela, Know Amrit Snan Dates

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will commence on October 31, 2026, with the flag hoisting ceremony in Trimbakeshwar, as well as at Ramkund and Panchvati, and will conclude on July 24, 2028. In Nashik, 'Nagar Pradakshina' will take place on July 29, 2027, while the first 'Amrit Snan' will be on August 2, 2027. The second Amrit Snan will be on August 31, 2027, and the third and final bath will be on September 11, 2027, in Nashik and on September 12, 2027, in Trimbakeshwar. The flag will be lowered on July 24, 2028, marking the end of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. This event is held once every 12 years.