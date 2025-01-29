scriptKumbh Mela and Hajj: A History of Tragic Stampedes | Latest News | Patrika News
Kumbh Mela and Hajj: A History of Tragic Stampedes

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: During the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, a stampede broke out at the bathing ghat on Mauni Amavasya, resulting in several deaths and many injuries. Similar incidents have also occurred during Hajj.

PrayagrajJan 29, 2025 / 02:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025 in India and Hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia are among the world’s largest religious gatherings, where millions of devotees come together. Due to the massive crowds, mismanagement often leads to accidents during both events. Some incidents have been particularly tragic. Let’s take a look at the major accidents that have occurred during these gatherings.

Maha Kumbh Mela 1954 (Allahabad)

Over 50 people died in a stampede caused by overcrowding at this mela. The 2001 Kumbh Mela (Allahabad) also saw a major stampede, injuring hundreds and claiming several lives.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2013 (Allahabad)

A major accident at this mela resulted in the death of 36 people when a stampede caused people to fall on top of each other. Hundreds more were injured.

Major Stampede during Hajj, Saudi Arabia 1990

A major stampede during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 1990, resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,400 people. This occurred when a large crowd converged on a narrow passage, causing people to fall on top of each other.

Major Stampede during Hajj, Saudi Arabia 2006

A major accident during Hajj resulted in the deaths of approximately 360 pilgrims. This incident occurred during the Jamaraat stoning ritual when a large crowd violated safety protocols.

Major Stampede during Hajj, Saudi Arabia 2015

This Hajj pilgrimage witnessed the worst accident to date, claiming the lives of approximately 2,300 people. This was due to an imbalance in crowd density as a large group of pilgrims gathered for the stoning ritual.

Need for Proper Guidelines and Safety Training

These incidents highlight the critical importance of safety and management at these large religious gatherings. When millions gather in one place, stampedes, confusion, and other incidents can occur. Therefore, arrangements such as crowd management, deployment of security forces, a synchronised timetable, and healthcare services are crucial during these events. The Kumbh Mela and Hajj pilgrimage also demonstrate the need to provide pilgrims with proper guidelines and safety training so they can protect themselves and others.

