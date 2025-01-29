Kumbh Mela and Hajj: A History of Tragic Stampedes

Maha Kumbh Mela 1954 (Allahabad) Over 50 people died in a stampede caused by overcrowding at this mela. The 2001 Kumbh Mela (Allahabad) also saw a major stampede, injuring hundreds and claiming several lives.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2013 (Allahabad) A major accident at this mela resulted in the death of 36 people when a stampede caused people to fall on top of each other. Hundreds more were injured.

Major Stampede during Hajj, Saudi Arabia 1990 A major stampede during the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia in 1990, resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,400 people. This occurred when a large crowd converged on a narrow passage, causing people to fall on top of each other.

Major Stampede during Hajj, Saudi Arabia 2006 A major accident during Hajj resulted in the deaths of approximately 360 pilgrims. This incident occurred during the Jamaraat stoning ritual when a large crowd violated safety protocols.

Major Stampede during Hajj, Saudi Arabia 2015 This Hajj pilgrimage witnessed the worst accident to date, claiming the lives of approximately 2,300 people. This was due to an imbalance in crowd density as a large group of pilgrims gathered for the stoning ritual.