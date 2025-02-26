Maha Kumbh Mela concludes today with final holy dip

Meanwhile, the Mela administration is on high alert regarding the expected crowds on Mahashivratri. In case of overcrowding at the Sangam ghat, people will be diverted to other ghats. Additionally, entry of all vehicles into other mela areas has been prohibited.

Auspicious Conjunction like Amrit Snana A highly auspicious conjunction, akin to Amrit Snana, is forming on Mahashivratri during the Mahakumbh. On 26 February, there will be a confluence of Trigrahi Yoga, Budhaditya Yoga, and the lunar constellation Shravana. Mahashivratri will be celebrated with the Budhaditya and Trigrahi Yogas in the Shravana Nakshatra of the moon for the first time in 31 years, and devotees will bathe on the banks of the Triveni. The Sun, Mercury, and Saturn, all residing in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, are creating the auspicious yoga of Amrit Snana.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Gates to Remain Open for 44 Continuous Hours In Ujjain, the gates of the Mahakaleshwar Temple opened at 2:30 am on Tuesday. They will remain open for darshan for 44 continuous hours. A special Bhasma Aarti will be held at 12 noon on 27 February, which is held only once a year. 8-10 lakh devotees had already performed darshan on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. This number could exceed 10 lakh on Mahashivratri alone. The administration has deployed security forces for crowd control. Devotees will have to undertake a 2.5-kilometre walk to catch a glimpse of the ‘Dulha Bane Baba’. The temple administration claims that every devotee will be able to have darshan within one to one and a half hours, while past experiences suggest it will take two and a half to three hours.