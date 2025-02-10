Kumbh Special Train Brings Relief to Pilgrims: Service Starts Today

This special train will stop at Bilaspur, Raigarh, Champa, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shahdol, and Umaria stations. Train number 08588 will depart from Visakhapatnam on 10 and 22 February, while the return journey from Gorakhpur will be on 13 and 25 February.

Special Train to Arrive in Bilaspur at 4 AM For Kumbh Mela pilgrims, the Visakhapatnam-Gorakhpur Kumbh Mela special train will depart Visakhapatnam at 10.20 PM. The train will reach Raigarh at 1.55 PM, Champa at 3 PM, and Bilaspur at 4 AM the next day. It will then reach Pendra Road at 6 AM, Anuppur at 6.45 AM, Shahdol at 7.35 AM, and Umaria at 8.42 AM. After traversing these major stations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the train will arrive in Gorakhpur at 7.30 AM on the third day.