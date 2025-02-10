Kumbh Special Train Brings Relief to Pilgrims: Service Starts Today

This special train will stop at Bilaspur, Raigarh, Champa, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shahdol, and Umaria stations. Train number 08588 will depart from Visakhapatnam on 10 and 22 February, while the return journey from Gorakhpur will be on 13 and 25 February.
Special Train to Arrive in Bilaspur at 4 AM For Kumbh Mela pilgrims, the Visakhapatnam-Gorakhpur Kumbh Mela special train will depart Visakhapatnam at 10.20 PM. The train will reach Raigarh at 1.55 PM, Champa at 3 PM, and Bilaspur at 4 AM the next day. It will then reach Pendra Road at 6 AM, Anuppur at 6.45 AM, Shahdol at 7.35 AM, and Umaria at 8.42 AM. After traversing these major stations in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the train will arrive in Gorakhpur at 7.30 AM on the third day.
Sarnath Route Altered Due to the Kumbh Mela, the route of the Durg-Chhapra Sarnath Express (15160/15159) has been changed. This train, departing from Durg on 11 February and from Chhapra on 12 February, will now stop at Prayagraj Chhinvki station instead of Prayagraj station. Passengers should note that this train will now pass through Manikpur, Prayagraj Chhinvki, Jyonathpur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, and Aurihar. This change has been temporarily implemented considering passenger convenience and crowd management for the Kumbh Mela.