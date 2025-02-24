Kupwara earthquake scare: 3.8-magnitude tremor sends people rushing out

Earthquake also hits Ghaziabad The tremors were felt at 8:47 PM on Sunday. On the same day, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 struck Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The NCS reported that its epicentre was also at a depth of 10 kilometres. Earlier, on 17 February, strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR at 5:36 AM. That earthquake was stronger, with its epicentre located 5 kilometres beneath New Delhi. The tremors were so strong that they woke sleeping people and caused panic among those who were awake. Officials say that mild earthquakes occur in this area every two to three years. A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck the area previously in 2015.

Why do earthquakes occur? Seismologists say that the Earth's surface is composed of seven large and several smaller tectonic plates. These plates are constantly moving and sometimes collide. Collisions can cause the edges of the plates to bend or break under pressure. When this happens, the accumulated energy below seeks a release, and this energy is what causes an earthquake. These recent earthquakes clearly indicate that many parts of India are in seismic zones. Areas like Kupwara and Delhi remain at risk of earthquakes.