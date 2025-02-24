scriptKupwara earthquake scare: 3.8-magnitude tremor sends people rushing out | Kupwara earthquake scare: 3.8-magnitude tremor sends people rushing out | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Kupwara earthquake scare: 3.8-magnitude tremor sends people rushing out

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was in Kupwara, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

BharatFeb 24, 2025 / 10:23 am

Patrika Desk

Tremors measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale were felt in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre was in Kupwara, at a depth of 10 kilometres. People were frightened and rushed out of their homes and offices when the tremors were felt. Fortunately, there were no reports of any casualties or damage.

Earthquake also hits Ghaziabad

The tremors were felt at 8:47 PM on Sunday. On the same day, an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 struck Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The NCS reported that its epicentre was also at a depth of 10 kilometres. Earlier, on 17 February, strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR at 5:36 AM. That earthquake was stronger, with its epicentre located 5 kilometres beneath New Delhi. The tremors were so strong that they woke sleeping people and caused panic among those who were awake. Officials say that mild earthquakes occur in this area every two to three years. A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck the area previously in 2015.

Why do earthquakes occur?

Seismologists say that the Earth’s surface is composed of seven large and several smaller tectonic plates. These plates are constantly moving and sometimes collide. Collisions can cause the edges of the plates to bend or break under pressure. When this happens, the accumulated energy below seeks a release, and this energy is what causes an earthquake. These recent earthquakes clearly indicate that many parts of India are in seismic zones. Areas like Kupwara and Delhi remain at risk of earthquakes.

News / National News / Kupwara earthquake scare: 3.8-magnitude tremor sends people rushing out

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Kupwara earthquake scare: 3.8-magnitude tremor sends people rushing out

National News

Kupwara earthquake scare: 3.8-magnitude tremor sends people rushing out

in 4 hours

Good News: PM Kisan Nidhi Installment to Reach 9.8 Crore Farmers’ Accounts Shortly

National News

Good News: PM Kisan Nidhi Installment to Reach 9.8 Crore Farmers’ Accounts Shortly

in 4 hours

IND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan’s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players

Sports

IND vs PAK: Captain Rizwan’s Pain Spills Out After Loss to India, Blames These Players

in 2 hours

IND vs PAK highlights: Virat Kohli smashes 51st ODI century as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to reach semi-final

Sports

IND vs PAK highlights: Virat Kohli smashes 51st ODI century as India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets to reach semi-final

7 hours ago

Latest National News

Good News: PM Kisan Nidhi Installment to Reach 9.8 Crore Farmers’ Accounts Shortly

National News

Good News: PM Kisan Nidhi Installment to Reach 9.8 Crore Farmers’ Accounts Shortly

in 4 hours

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Accuses AAP of Emptying State Treasury, Comments on Women's Empowerment Scheme

National News

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Accuses AAP of Emptying State Treasury, Comments on Women's Empowerment Scheme

8 hours ago

Bhopal on High Alert as PM Modi's Route Secured for GIS Summit

National News

Bhopal on High Alert as PM Modi's Route Secured for GIS Summit

2 days ago

Madhya Pradesh Employees to Receive Significant Salary Hike

National News

Madhya Pradesh Employees to Receive Significant Salary Hike

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.