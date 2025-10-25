Kurnool Bus Accident: How Laptops and Mobiles Became 'Weapons' in the Mishap, Survivor Recounts Ordeal

Nelakurthy (36), who was returning to Bengaluru with his wife and two children after visiting relatives for Diwali, said that when he woke up after the accident, he could only see flames. The bright yellow and orange flames were intensifying rapidly, making it difficult to breathe. He broke the rear window with his hands and pulled his family out of the burning bus. Afterwards, they ran away from the bus onto the road. He doesn't remember when they were taken to the hospital. He regained consciousness at the hospital.