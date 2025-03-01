Maharashtra: Ladli Behna scheme’s February payment stuck! This is the big reason—what’s next?

According to reports, over 1.1 million women in Solapur district are benefiting from the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana), but this time the February installment has not been credited to their accounts. The reason behind this is that the government is reviewing the beneficiaries.

It is being reported that the Women and Child Welfare Department has provided a list of over 12,500 women beneficiaries in Solapur to district officials. Anganwadi workers are verifying four-wheeled vehicles at their homes based on this list. This has not only delayed the installment for the women being investigated but is also preventing the entire district’s women from receiving the February benefit.

The government has provided the Women and Child Welfare Department with a list of 12,500 women who are suspected of owning four-wheeled vehicles. Anganwadi workers are now conducting house-to-house investigations based on this list. Until this verification is complete, the 1.1 million women in the district will not receive the eighth installment.

Lakhs of women in the district applied for the Ladli Bahna Yojana (Ladki Bahin Yojana) with the help of Anganwadi workers. 550,000 women applied via mobile, while 650,000 applied online through the website. They began receiving benefits from 1 July 2023, but the detailed eligibility checks initiated after the assembly elections have increased the anxiety of many Ladli Bahen.

The benefit of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana used to reach women’s accounts by the 25th of each month, but this time February has ended, and they have not yet received the money. Therefore, it is being speculated that the Ladli Bahen will receive both February and March benefits together in March, totaling ₹3000. By then, the verification of women owning four-wheeled vehicles will also be completed, and those ineligible will be removed from the scheme.

Meanwhile, due to the verification process, 52 women in Solapur district have so far opted out of the scheme. They submitted offline applications requesting the government to remove their names. Some women stated that they have now secured better jobs or their husbands’ income has increased, making them ineligible. Others did not provide a reason and simply requested the benefit be stopped.

This strictness by the state government makes it clear that the eligibility rules of the Ladki Bahin Yojana are being strictly followed. 83% of the scheme’s beneficiaries are married women, while unmarried women constitute 11.8%.