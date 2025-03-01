scriptMaharashtra: Ladli Behna scheme’s February payment stuck! This is the big reason—what’s next? | &quot;Ladli Behna scheme&#39;s February payment stuck! This is the big reason—what&#39;s next? | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Maharashtra: Ladli Behna scheme’s February payment stuck! This is the big reason—what’s next?

Under the Maharashtra Ladli Behna Yojana (Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana), women aged 21-65 whose annual family income is less than ₹2.5 lakh receive a monthly assistance of ₹1500.

MumbaiMar 01, 2025 / 11:25 am

Patrika Desk

Ladki Bahin Yojna Update

Ladli Behna Yojana Updates

Maharashtra Mukhyamantri Meri Ladli Behen Scheme: The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has been in effect since July 2024. Since then, eligible women have received ₹10,500 in seven installments. However, even after the end of February, the eighth installment has not been received by the beneficiary women. Initially, it was reported that ₹1500 would be credited to the accounts of all eligible women in the last week of February. Meanwhile, significant information has emerged regarding the Ladki Bahin Yojana (Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana).
According to reports, over 1.1 million women in Solapur district are benefiting from the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana), but this time the February installment has not been credited to their accounts. The reason behind this is that the government is reviewing the beneficiaries.
It is being reported that the Women and Child Welfare Department has provided a list of over 12,500 women beneficiaries in Solapur to district officials. Anganwadi workers are verifying four-wheeled vehicles at their homes based on this list. This has not only delayed the installment for the women being investigated but is also preventing the entire district’s women from receiving the February benefit.
The government has provided the Women and Child Welfare Department with a list of 12,500 women who are suspected of owning four-wheeled vehicles. Anganwadi workers are now conducting house-to-house investigations based on this list. Until this verification is complete, the 1.1 million women in the district will not receive the eighth installment.
Lakhs of women in the district applied for the Ladli Bahna Yojana (Ladki Bahin Yojana) with the help of Anganwadi workers. 550,000 women applied via mobile, while 650,000 applied online through the website. They began receiving benefits from 1 July 2023, but the detailed eligibility checks initiated after the assembly elections have increased the anxiety of many Ladli Bahen.
The benefit of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana used to reach women’s accounts by the 25th of each month, but this time February has ended, and they have not yet received the money. Therefore, it is being speculated that the Ladli Bahen will receive both February and March benefits together in March, totaling ₹3000. By then, the verification of women owning four-wheeled vehicles will also be completed, and those ineligible will be removed from the scheme.
Meanwhile, due to the verification process, 52 women in Solapur district have so far opted out of the scheme. They submitted offline applications requesting the government to remove their names. Some women stated that they have now secured better jobs or their husbands’ income has increased, making them ineligible. Others did not provide a reason and simply requested the benefit be stopped.
This strictness by the state government makes it clear that the eligibility rules of the Ladki Bahin Yojana are being strictly followed. 83% of the scheme’s beneficiaries are married women, while unmarried women constitute 11.8%.

News / National News / Maharashtra: Ladli Behna scheme's February payment stuck! This is the big reason—what's next?

