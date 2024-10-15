Ladli Behna Yojana: ‘Beloved Sisters’ will receive triple happiness! 5500 rupees will be deposited into their accounts at once.

In the meantime, a new piece of good news has arrived regarding the Ladli Behna Yojana. The Shinde government in Maharashtra has announced the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana Diwali Bonus 2024’. According to the latest update, the government is depositing 3000 rupees directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiary women, which is the advance payment of the fourth and fifth installments of the scheme. Additionally, some other eligible women and girls will also receive an extra 2500 rupees.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana is a unique scheme launched by the Maharashtra government to provide financial assistance to women across the state. The scheme has received an overwhelming response from women. The Maharashtra government is providing Diwali bonuses to beneficiary women under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. More than 94,000 women in the state have already received advance payments into their bank accounts. The purpose of the Diwali bonus is to provide financial assistance to poor women during the Diwali festival.

These women will get 2500 rupees more Beneficiary women will receive 3000 rupees in October instead of 1500 rupees. Additionally, some eligible women will receive a total of 5500 rupees in their bank accounts in October.