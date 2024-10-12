Ladli Behna Yojana: Big Gift for ‘Sister Ladli’, Dussehra Gift Arrived!

On the occasion of Dussehra, there is good news for the women and sisters of the state. The government has extended the last date for applying to the Ladli Behna Yojana till October 15. Therefore, women who have not applied for this scheme yet can submit their applications. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to all eligible women to apply and take advantage of the Ladli Behna Yojana.

According to the latest information, applications for the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana can be submitted till October 15, 2024, midnight. However, the government has instructed that these applications can only be filled through Anganwadi centers.

The state government’s decision has given new opportunities to eligible Ladli Behna beneficiaries. The government has deposited five months’ worth of money into the accounts of 2.3 million beneficiary women. Earlier, the last date for applying to this scheme was September 30. According to this, last month also saw lakhs of women submitting their applications. Women who have submitted their applications are already receiving benefits from this scheme.

The state government had started distributing the first installment of this scheme on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Since then, 2.3 million women have become eligible for this scheme, and money has started being deposited into their bank accounts. Most women have received Rs 7500 in their bank accounts, while the rest are also receiving money.

CM Shinde said that our government is giving Ladli Behna Yojana money in advance to women and sisters. So far, five installments have been deposited into the accounts of 2.3 million sisters. The Chief Minister said that the government has directly deposited around Rs 17,000 crore into the bank accounts of women.

Eligibility for Women Women who are eligible for the Ladli Behna Yojana but could not apply earlier due to incomplete documents or any other reason can now apply again. Women whose applications were rejected due to errors in documents or any other reason can also submit new applications. However, it is necessary to correct the errors in the documents before applying again.

The Maharashtra government has launched the Ladki Behna Yojana on the lines of Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna Yojana from July 1, 2024. Under this scheme, married, divorced, and destitute women between the ages of 21-65 with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh are being provided with a monthly assistance of Rs 1500.