Ladli Behna Yojana: Impersonator dupes mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

In this case, the accused had taken advantage of the scheme and had taken documents from the victims, including their Aadhaar cards and ration cards. The incident is from the Singhpur police station area of the district.

26-year-old Meenu Bagga’s name was written on the list of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the accused took advantage of this. Two people came to her house, calling out her name, and introduced themselves as officials of the Bagha Development Department. They asked for her Aadhaar card and ration card, saying they needed them to provide benefits under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Daughter-in-law’s suspicion revealed the cheating Not only that, but the fraudsters also got their thumb impression on the documents and withdrew Rs 10,500 from their account. During this time, a message came on their mobile about the transaction, which the fraudsters told them was a fake message and deleted it immediately. After this, they fled from the spot. When the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law suspected something, they went to the bank and got their account statement. Only then did they come to know about the cheating.