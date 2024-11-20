scriptLadli Behna Yojana: Impersonator dupes mother-in-law and daughter-in-law | Latest News | Patrika News
Ladli Behna Yojana: Impersonator dupes mother-in-law and daughter-in-law

The fraudsters, posing as government officials, withdrew thousands of rupees from the accounts of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

ShahdolNov 20, 2024 / 10:28 am

Patrika Desk

Ladli Behna Yojana
Ladli Behna Yojana : In Madhya Pradesh, a strange case of cheating has come to light in the name of Ladli Behna Yojana in Shahdol. Here, the fraudsters, posing as officials of the Bagha Development Department, have cheated a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. It is being told that the accused had taken documents from the victims in the name of KYC and withdrew thousands of rupees from their accounts and fled. The police have registered a case against unknown fraudsters on the complaint of the victims and have started investigating.
In this case, the accused had taken advantage of the scheme and had taken documents from the victims, including their Aadhaar cards and ration cards. The incident is from the Singhpur police station area of the district.
26-year-old Meenu Bagga’s name was written on the list of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and the accused took advantage of this. Two people came to her house, calling out her name, and introduced themselves as officials of the Bagha Development Department. They asked for her Aadhaar card and ration card, saying they needed them to provide benefits under the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Daughter-in-law’s suspicion revealed the cheating

Not only that, but the fraudsters also got their thumb impression on the documents and withdrew Rs 10,500 from their account. During this time, a message came on their mobile about the transaction, which the fraudsters told them was a fake message and deleted it immediately. After this, they fled from the spot. When the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law suspected something, they went to the bank and got their account statement. Only then did they come to know about the cheating.

Investigation underway

After this, both women went to the police station and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against unknown fraudsters. In this case, the Additional Superintendent of Police says that unknown fraudsters have cheated the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law in the name of providing benefits under a scheme and have fled. A case has been registered, and the search for the accused has started.

