Ladli Behna Yojana: These Beneficiaries Won’t Receive Payments in February, Here’s Why

Reasons for ExclusionA significant number of women were removed from the scheme in January 2025 because they had crossed the age of 60. The age mentioned on their Aadhaar cards was the determining factor. Consequently, many women who turned 60 in January were dropped. This resulted in the non-transfer of funds to their accounts. If your documents also show you are over 60, you may have been included in the list of ineligible women.
Ineligible Women
- Unmarried women are not eligible for the Ladli Behna Yojana.
- Women over 60 years of age are not eligible.
- Women whose family’s annual income exceeds ₹2.5 lakh are not eligible.
- Women whose family member is a current or former Member of Parliament or Member of Legislative Assembly are not eligible.
- Women whose family member holds a government position are not eligible.
Eligible Women
- Must be a native of Madhya Pradesh
- Married, widowed, divorced, or abandoned women
- Women who have completed 21 years of age
- Women from any caste are eligible
- Neither the applicant nor any family member should be an income tax payer
- Families owning less than 5 acres of land
Required DocumentsAadhaar-Samagra e-KYC
Personal bank account linked to Aadhaar card
Voter ID/PAN card/Ration card (any one)
Birth certificate
Applicant’s photograph
Mobile number
Installment Dates (Prior to 10th)March 1st – 10th installment
April 5th – 11th installment
May 4th – 12th installment
June 7th – 13th installment
July 5th – 14th installment
October 5th – 17th installment