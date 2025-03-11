scriptLadli Behna Yojana to Continue: Governor Assures No Scheme Closure in MP Budget Session | Latest News | Patrika News
Ladli Behna Yojana to Continue: Governor Assures No Scheme Closure in MP Budget Session

Madhya Pradesh Budget Session 2025: The Madhya Pradesh budget session commenced on Monday.

BhopalMar 11, 2025 / 10:53 am

Patrika Desk

Ladli Behna Yojana



Madhya Pradesh Budget 2025: Ladli Behna Yojana to Continue: The government has assured that no existing schemes will be discontinued. On Monday, the first day of the Madhya Pradesh Budget session (Madhya Pradesh Budget 2025), Governor Mangubhai Patel gave this assurance to the House during his address. This confirms that the ambitious Ladli Behna Yojana in MP will not be shut down for now. This is welcome news for the eligible women beneficiaries.
The Governor’s address, spanning 22 minutes, highlighted the government’s welfare initiatives. Congress MLAs protested the short duration of the session, arriving at the assembly wearing black masks and staging a demonstration at the Gandhi statue. They demanded an extension of the session, arguing that a short session would prevent them from adequately raising the concerns of the public.
Subsequently, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee decided to maximise discussion time in the House. The meeting, chaired by Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, was attended by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar. It was decided that there would be no lunch break during the session, ensuring continuous proceedings and allowing for more discussion time. An agreement was also reached to extend the House sittings until late evening, breaking with the long-standing tradition of adjourning proceedings after the budget presentation.
Finance Minister Jagdish Deora will present the budget on March 12th. House proceedings will resume at 3 pm on the same day to address government business. The budget session meetings will continue until late evening, without a lunch break.

Budget to Reflect Public Sentiment: CM

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav described the Governor’s address as a roadmap for the government’s policies and intentions. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment is to empower India, ensuring inclusive growth and the well-being of all citizens. The budget will reflect the sentiments of the people.

Supplementary Budget Today

The government will present a second supplementary budget on Tuesday. The economic survey will be presented on March 11th. The time allocated for discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address is March 11th and 13th.

