Ladli Behna Yojana to Continue: Governor Assures No Scheme Closure in MP Budget Session

The Governor’s address, spanning 22 minutes, highlighted the government’s welfare initiatives. Congress MLAs protested the short duration of the session, arriving at the assembly wearing black masks and staging a demonstration at the Gandhi statue. They demanded an extension of the session, arguing that a short session would prevent them from adequately raising the concerns of the public.

Subsequently, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee decided to maximise discussion time in the House. The meeting, chaired by Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, was attended by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar. It was decided that there would be no lunch break during the session, ensuring continuous proceedings and allowing for more discussion time. An agreement was also reached to extend the House sittings until late evening, breaking with the long-standing tradition of adjourning proceedings after the budget presentation.

Finance Minister Jagdish Deora will present the budget on March 12th. House proceedings will resume at 3 pm on the same day to address government business. The budget session meetings will continue until late evening, without a lunch break.

Budget to Reflect Public Sentiment: CM Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav described the Governor’s address as a roadmap for the government’s policies and intentions. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment is to empower India, ensuring inclusive growth and the well-being of all citizens. The budget will reflect the sentiments of the people.