Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana: Ladli Behna’s wait is over! Date for eighth instalment revealed

The Women and Child Development Department has received ₹3490 crore in funding from the state’s finance department for the eighth instalment, following which the process of releasing the February instalment has begun. It was reported that the February instalment was to be disbursed two days earlier, but this did not happen due to technical reasons. However, the state government has now issued orders to transfer the money to the accounts of all eligible beneficiaries.

It should be noted that the rules of the Chief Minister’s Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana (Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana) are being strictly enforced, resulting in a significant decrease in the number of beneficiaries. In December 2023, 2.46 crore women benefited from the scheme, but in January, this number dropped to 2.41 crore. The Women and Child Development Department reviewed the beneficiaries in February, after which this number decreased by another four lakh. Now, only 2.37 crore women are expected to receive the February instalment.

Who is benefiting the most? According to official figures, married women are benefiting the most from the Ladli Bahna Yojana (Ladki Bahin Yojana). 83% of the beneficiaries are married women, while the number of unmarried women is 11.8%. The number of widows is recorded at 4.7%, while the number of divorced, abandoned, and destitute women is less than 1%. This includes 0.3% divorced women, 0.2% abandoned women, and 0.1% destitute women.

The highest number of beneficiaries, 29%, are in the 30-39 age group. This is followed by 25.5% of women aged 21-29 years, while 23.6% are aged 40-49 years. The number of women aged 60-65 years has now dropped to only 5%.

15 Lakh Beneficiaries May Be Removed! Launched in July last year, this scheme had a significant impact on the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance benefited greatly from this scheme. However, after returning to power, the state government ordered a review of the scheme’s beneficiaries. So far, five lakh beneficiaries have been removed from the list, and according to officials, this number could reach 15 lakh in the future.

However, the government has clarified that no money will be recovered from women who have already received money under this scheme. But in the future, only those who meet all the eligibility criteria will benefit from the Chief Minister’s Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

It should be noted that women whose annual family income exceeds ₹2.5 lakh, or who own a four-wheeled vehicle (excluding tractors), or who have moved out of the state, or who do not have a domicile certificate, or whose bank accounts are not linked to Aadhaar, or who are benefiting from any other government scheme, are not eligible for the Ladki Bahin Yojana.