Madhya Pradesh: Lakhs of employees to celebrate Diwali with pomp; October salary to be credited today

There are more than 7 lakh regular employees in the state, who receive their salary on the first day of every month. However, considering the festival of Diwali on 31st October, the Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav, has decided to pay the salary on 28th October. The Finance Department has instructed all departments to submit their salary bills to the treasury on time. The Chief Minister has also announced this on his social media handle.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, tweeted that considering the Diwali festival, the state government has decided to pay the October salary to all its employees on 28th October. Pension Decision Likely However, no decision has been taken yet on giving advance pensions to the more than 4 lakh pensioners in the state. The Pensioners’ Association is also demanding pension before Diwali. A decision on this is also likely to be taken today.