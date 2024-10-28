scriptMadhya Pradesh: Lakhs of employees to celebrate Diwali with pomp; October salary to be credited today | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Madhya Pradesh: Lakhs of employees to celebrate Diwali with pomp; October salary to be credited today

Diwali Gift: Today, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to give October’s salary to all its more than 7 lakh employees. The Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, has issued orders in this regard. A decision on pensioners is also likely to be taken today.

BhopalOct 28, 2024 / 11:54 am

Patrika Desk

Diwali Gift
On the occasion of Diwali, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to credit the salary of October to the accounts of all its employees on 28th October (Monday). The salary bills have been submitted to the treasury by the departments. Contractual and outsourced employees will also receive their salary in advance today.
There are more than 7 lakh regular employees in the state, who receive their salary on the first day of every month. However, considering the festival of Diwali on 31st October, the Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav, has decided to pay the salary on 28th October. The Finance Department has instructed all departments to submit their salary bills to the treasury on time. The Chief Minister has also announced this on his social media handle.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, tweeted that considering the Diwali festival, the state government has decided to pay the October salary to all its employees on 28th October.

Pension Decision Likely

However, no decision has been taken yet on giving advance pensions to the more than 4 lakh pensioners in the state. The Pensioners’ Association is also demanding pension before Diwali. A decision on this is also likely to be taken today.

News / National News / Madhya Pradesh: Lakhs of employees to celebrate Diwali with pomp; October salary to be credited today

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Connaught Place to Shine Before Diwali, 3,000 Workers Deployed for Clean-up Drive

National News

Connaught Place to Shine Before Diwali, 3,000 Workers Deployed for Clean-up Drive

in 1 hour

Weather Update: Intense cold to start from this day

UP News

Weather Update: Intense cold to start from this day

in 1 hour

Afghanistan A Lift First Emerging Asia Cup with Thrilling Win over Sri Lanka A

Cricket News

Afghanistan A Lift First Emerging Asia Cup with Thrilling Win over Sri Lanka A

in 2 hours

Fog Alert: This New Device Helps Railways Combat Fog—Discover How It Works!

Special

Fog Alert: This New Device Helps Railways Combat Fog—Discover How It Works!

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Big Good News on DA, Dearness Allowance Increased

National News

Big Good News on DA, Dearness Allowance Increased

in 5 hours

Madhya Pradesh: Lakhs of employees to celebrate Diwali with pomp; October salary to be credited today

National News

Madhya Pradesh: Lakhs of employees to celebrate Diwali with pomp; October salary to be credited today

in 4 hours

Action Will Be Taken Against Contractors for Bad Roads, 10-Year Guarantee Will Have to Be Given

National News

Action Will Be Taken Against Contractors for Bad Roads, 10-Year Guarantee Will Have to Be Given

in 4 hours

Ratan Tata biography: Not in Favor of Making Noel Tata His Successor

National News

Ratan Tata biography: Not in Favor of Making Noel Tata His Successor

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.