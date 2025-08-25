Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: How to Reach, Dates, Timings & Online Darshan Details

The nearest railway station to reach the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal is Chinchpokli station in Mumbai, which is on the Central Line, and from there the pandal is just a 10-minute walk. From Mumbai's Lower Parel (Western Line) station, it can be reached by about a 20-25 minute walk or by cab or taxi. Alternatively, devotees coming from the Western Line can get off at Dadar station in Mumbai and go to Lalbaug via local train or taxi. Or they can catch Central Line local trains from Dadar to Chinchpokli station.