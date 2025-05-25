Lalu Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family Amidst Bihar Election Year Upheaval

Lalu Prasad Yadav further wrote: Due to the above circumstances, I am distancing him from the party and the family. From now on, he will not have any role whatsoever in the party or the family. He is expelled from the party for six years.

Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote on X: “He is capable of judging the good and bad, merits and demerits of his personal life himself. Those who will have any connection with him should decide with their own discretion. I have always been an advocate of public decorum in public life. The obedient members of the family have accepted and followed this principle in public life.”

Commenting on Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion from the party, Bihar's Leader of the Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "We don't like all this, nor do we tolerate it. We are working for the people of Bihar, we are participating in the joys and sorrows of the people. As far as my elder brother is concerned, political and personal life are separate."

Tejashwi Yadav said, "He has the right to make decisions about his personal life. The national president is the leader of the party; he has clarified his feelings through his tweet. We don't like such things."

Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav revealed a 12-year-old relationship with his girlfriend Anushka Yadav by sharing photos with her on social media. He wrote on social media that he and Anushka have known and loved each other for the past 12 years. However, he deleted this post after some time, but by then it had gone viral on social media. Following this, Tej Pratap claimed that his social media account had been hacked. This revelation caused quite a stir in Bihar’s politics and on social media.