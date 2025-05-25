scriptLalu Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family Amidst Bihar Election Year Upheaval | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Lalu Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family Amidst Bihar Election Year Upheaval

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has taken strong action against his son, Tej Pratap Yadav. Lalu has expelled Tej Pratap from the party for six years.

May 25, 2025 / 04:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav: With Bihar Assembly elections due this year, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has taken strong action against his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav. On Sunday, Yadav announced on the social media platform X that Tej Pratap Yadav has been expelled from the party for six years. He wrote on X: “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. My elder son’s activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behaviour are not in line with our family values and traditions.”
Lalu Prasad Yadav further wrote: Due to the above circumstances, I am distancing him from the party and the family. From now on, he will not have any role whatsoever in the party or the family. He is expelled from the party for six years.
Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote on X: “He is capable of judging the good and bad, merits and demerits of his personal life himself. Those who will have any connection with him should decide with their own discretion. I have always been an advocate of public decorum in public life. The obedient members of the family have accepted and followed this principle in public life.”
Commenting on Tej Pratap Yadav’s expulsion from the party, Bihar’s Leader of the Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “We don’t like all this, nor do we tolerate it. We are working for the people of Bihar, we are participating in the joys and sorrows of the people. As far as my elder brother is concerned, political and personal life are separate.”
— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

Tejashwi Yadav said, “He has the right to make decisions about his personal life. The national president is the leader of the party; he has clarified his feelings through his tweet. We don’t like such things.”
Recently, Tej Pratap Yadav revealed a 12-year-old relationship with his girlfriend Anushka Yadav by sharing photos with her on social media. He wrote on social media that he and Anushka have known and loved each other for the past 12 years. However, he deleted this post after some time, but by then it had gone viral on social media. Following this, Tej Pratap claimed that his social media account had been hacked. This revelation caused quite a stir in Bihar’s politics and on social media.

News / National News / Lalu Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family Amidst Bihar Election Year Upheaval

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Lalu Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family Amidst Bihar Election Year Upheaval

National News

Lalu Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family Amidst Bihar Election Year Upheaval

in 5 hours

Boost Immunity with These Five Superfoods Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

Health

Boost Immunity with These Five Superfoods Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

in 4 hours

Alia Bhatt's Cannes Debut Creates History

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Cannes Debut Creates History

in 2 hours

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence on Hera Pheri 3 Exit, Cites Lawyer's Advice in Tweet

Entertainment

Paresh Rawal Breaks Silence on Hera Pheri 3 Exit, Cites Lawyer's Advice in Tweet

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Starlink to Launch Phone Service in India, Challenging Jio and Airtel

National News

Starlink to Launch Phone Service in India, Challenging Jio and Airtel

1 hour ago

Gujarat ATS arrests another alleged ISI spy working in government hospital

National News

Gujarat ATS arrests another alleged ISI spy working in government hospital

19 hours ago

Early Monsoon Arrival in India: Kerala Receives Heavy Rainfall

National News

Early Monsoon Arrival in India: Kerala Receives Heavy Rainfall

22 hours ago

Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States as Monsoon Arrives

National News

Heavy Rainfall Warning for 15 States as Monsoon Arrives

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.