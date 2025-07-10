10 July 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Lalu Yadav Setback: Jharkhand High Court Admits CBI Plea in Fodder Scam

The Jharkhand High Court has admitted a petition filed by the CBI related to the fodder scam.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

lalu prasad yadav
Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav has received a major setback ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The Jharkhand High Court has accepted a CBI petition to increase his sentence in a case related to the fodder scam. The court has accepted the criminal appeal filed by the CBI to increase the sentences of Lalu Prasad and three other accused. The CBI had filed the petition to increase the sentence of those convicted in the case of fraudulent withdrawal of ₹89 lakh from Deoghar in the fodder scam.

The bench of Jharkhand High Court Justices Rangon Mukhopadhyay and Ambuj Nath accepted the petition. The CBI had filed a criminal appeal to increase the sentence in the case of illegal withdrawal from the Deoghar treasury in the fodder scam. The petition filed by the CBI appealed for an increased sentence for Lalu Prasad, Beck Julius, Subir Bhattacharjee, R.K. Rana, Phoolchand Singh, and Mahesh Prasad. Of these, R.K. Rana, Phoolchand Singh, and Mahesh Prasad are deceased. Therefore, the hearing was held for the remaining three.

CBI's arguments in court

The CBI argued in court that at the time of the alleged scam, Lalu Prasad was fully aware of the manipulation in the Deoghar treasury. Despite these facts, the lower court sentenced him to three and a half years for this crime. The maximum sentence for such a case is seven years. After hearing the CBI's arguments, the court accepted the petition to increase the sentences of those convicted.

Share the news:

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 08:29 am

English News / National News / Lalu Yadav Setback: Jharkhand High Court Admits CBI Plea in Fodder Scam
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.