Lalu Yadav Setback: Jharkhand High Court Admits CBI Plea in Fodder Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav has received a major setback ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The Jharkhand High Court has accepted a CBI petition to increase his sentence in a case related to the fodder scam. The court has accepted the criminal appeal filed by the CBI to increase the sentences of Lalu Prasad and three other accused. The CBI had filed the petition to increase the sentence of those convicted in the case of fraudulent withdrawal of ₹89 lakh from Deoghar in the fodder scam.