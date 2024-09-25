Landslide in Katra: Three pilgrims died in landslide on Vaishno Devi track in Jammu and Kashmir

Three pilgrims died So far, three pilgrims have died due to the landslide on the Mata Vaishno Devi route in Katra. Meanwhile, the injured pilgrim has been hospitalized for treatment, and their condition is stated to be stable. It is worth mentioning that the Meteorological Department had predicted dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till September 12. However, it also said that there would be light rain in some parts of the union territory in the coming days.

Relief and rescue operations underway Confirming the incident, the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that a team of disaster management has reached the spot for rescue operations. The board said that a team of disaster management of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has reached the spot. There was a landslide and stonefall incident on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine track.