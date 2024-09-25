scriptLandslide in Katra: Three pilgrims died in landslide on Vaishno Devi track in Jammu and Kashmir | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Landslide in Katra: Three pilgrims died in landslide on Vaishno Devi track in Jammu and Kashmir

Landslide in Katra: A landslide occurred on the Mata Vaishno Devi route in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the death of three pilgrims.

JammuSep 25, 2024 / 10:49 pm

Patrika Desk

A landslide occurred on the Mata Vaishno Devi route in Katra, Jammu, and Kashmir, resulting in the death of three pilgrims, while one other was injured. It is being told that this incident took place on Monday. A video has gone viral from the incident site. The video shows the debris of the collapsed structure on the route. After the incident, relief and rescue operations were launched swiftly, which helped in controlling the situation.

Three pilgrims died

So far, three pilgrims have died due to the landslide on the Mata Vaishno Devi route in Katra. Meanwhile, the injured pilgrim has been hospitalized for treatment, and their condition is stated to be stable. It is worth mentioning that the Meteorological Department had predicted dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till September 12. However, it also said that there would be light rain in some parts of the union territory in the coming days.

Relief and rescue operations underway

Confirming the incident, the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said that a team of disaster management has reached the spot for rescue operations. The board said that a team of disaster management of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has reached the spot. There was a landslide and stonefall incident on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine track.

