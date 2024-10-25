Launch of AI Models in Hindi Language, Jensen Huang Says India Will Export AI in Future

India is the Favorite of the IT Industry, Will Work with Reliance In Mumbai, at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024, Huang said that India is very dear to the world’s computer industry, it is the axis of the IT industry, and almost every company has its IT center and roots in India.’ He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he was the first national leader to address his cabinet on AI six years ago. Huang said that there is a possibility of a 20-fold increase in computer capacities in the country this year. He also announced that Nvidia is partnering with Reliance Industries (RIL) led by Mukesh Ambani to build AI infrastructure in India. Huang said that India will export AI in the future.

Ambani Explained the Meaning of Nvidia as ‘Vidya’, Huang Laughed and Said He Had Chosen the Right Name At the Nvidia Summit, there was a conversation between Ambani and Huang. In the conversation, there were also light moments. Ambani explained the meaning of Nvidia’s name, saying that for him, it is related to the word ‘Vidya’, which means ‘knowledge’, and its goddess is Saraswati. When someone worships the goddess of knowledge, the goddess of prosperity, Lakshmi, comes automatically. Huang laughed and replied, ‘I knew 22 years ago that I had chosen the right name for the company.’

AI Will Not Take Away Jobs Emphasizing the concerns related to Artificial Intelligence in the technology sector, Huang said that AI will not take away jobs. But whoever uses AI to do a job better will get the job.