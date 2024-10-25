scriptLaunch of AI Models in Hindi Language, Jensen Huang Says India Will Export AI in Future | Latest News | Patrika News
Launch of AI Models in Hindi Language, Jensen Huang Says India Will Export AI in Future

Nvidia, the world’s second-largest company after Apple, is bringing an AI revolution to India. The special thing is that this AI revolution will happen not only in English but also in Hindi.

MumbaiOct 25, 2024 / 03:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Nvidia: After Apple, the world’s second-largest company and tech giant Nvidia is bringing an AI revolution to India. The special thing is that this AI revolution will happen not only in English but also in Hindi. Jensen Huang, the charismatic leader of Nvidia, who is on a visit to India, launched the company’s Hindi language Artificial Intelligence (AI) model on Thursday. With this move, Nvidia is trying to expand its AI technology in India and promote its use in the Hindi language. Nvidia has launched the ‘NeMoTron-4-Mini-Hindi-4B’ AI language model, which has 4 billion parameters. Companies can use this model to develop their AI models. The model has been trained on Hindi and English data.

India is the Favorite of the IT Industry, Will Work with Reliance

In Mumbai, at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024, Huang said that India is very dear to the world’s computer industry, it is the axis of the IT industry, and almost every company has its IT center and roots in India.’ He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he was the first national leader to address his cabinet on AI six years ago. Huang said that there is a possibility of a 20-fold increase in computer capacities in the country this year. He also announced that Nvidia is partnering with Reliance Industries (RIL) led by Mukesh Ambani to build AI infrastructure in India. Huang said that India will export AI in the future.

Ambani Explained the Meaning of Nvidia as ‘Vidya’, Huang Laughed and Said He Had Chosen the Right Name

At the Nvidia Summit, there was a conversation between Ambani and Huang. In the conversation, there were also light moments. Ambani explained the meaning of Nvidia’s name, saying that for him, it is related to the word ‘Vidya’, which means ‘knowledge’, and its goddess is Saraswati. When someone worships the goddess of knowledge, the goddess of prosperity, Lakshmi, comes automatically. Huang laughed and replied, ‘I knew 22 years ago that I had chosen the right name for the company.’

AI Will Not Take Away Jobs

Emphasizing the concerns related to Artificial Intelligence in the technology sector, Huang said that AI will not take away jobs. But whoever uses AI to do a job better will get the job.

Beneficial for Small Companies

Only 10% of people in India speak English, so companies are making AI models in Hindi and other languages. Small language models, unlike large models, are trained on small and specific datasets. They are also cheaper, making them beneficial for small companies. Tech Mahindra has developed the ‘Indus 2.0’ AI model using this model, which is focused on Hindi and its dialects.

