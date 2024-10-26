scriptLawrence Bishnoi Interview: Two DSPs, Seven Other Policemen Suspended | Lawrence Bishnoi Interview: 2 DSPs including 7 policemen suspended | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Lawrence Bishnoi Interview: Two DSPs, Seven Other Policemen Suspended

Lawrence Bishnoi interview: About one and a half years ago, an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was broadcast on a TV channel in Punjab, which sparked widespread controversy and severe criticism of the Punjab government and police.

Chandigarh PunjabOct 26, 2024 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Lawrence Bishnoi interview: The Punjab government has taken action in the case of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s controversial interview, suspending seven police personnel, including DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu. These officers have been accused of allowing the interview to take place in April 2022 at the CIA police station in Khara, which is considered a serious breach of duty and negligence. As a result, all these officers have been suspended. The broadcast of this interview raised serious questions about the security and conduct of the Punjab police, leading to the government taking strict action against these police personnel.

Big action by the Bhagwant Mann government

The Bhagwant Mann government’s action is an attempt to convey that any kind of negligence in law and order and security will not be tolerated, especially in cases related to gangsters.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview was conducted from jail

About one and a half years ago, an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was broadcast on a TV channel, which sparked widespread controversy and severe criticism of the Punjab government and police. In this case, the Bhagwant Mann government has suspended six other police officers, including DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu of Mohali’s Special Operation Cell.

Now the Punjab government has taken action

All these officers have been accused of negligence and dereliction of duty, as they were in charge when the interview took place, which raised questions about the police and sparked serious concerns about security in the Lawrence Bishnoi case. The suspended officers include:
  1. Samar Vinit, PPS, DSP
  2. Sub-Inspector Reena, CIA, Khara
  3. Sub-Inspector (LR) Jagtapal Jangu, AGTF
  4. Sub-Inspector (LR) Shaganjit Singh
  5. ASI Mukhtiar Singh
  6. Head Constable (LR) Om Prakash

Case registered under these sections

The Punjab Home Department has found seven police personnel guilty based on the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Special DGP Parbodh Kumar of the Punjab Human Rights Commission. In the case of Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview, the police registered an FIR on January 5, 2024, at the State Crime Police Station, Phase 4, Mohali, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) – 384 (extortion), 201 (destruction of evidence), 202 (concealment of information), 506 (threat), 116 (abetment of crime), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). Additionally, the case was registered under Section 46 of the Jail Act 1894, which was later amended to Section 52(1) of the Jail (Punjab Amendment Act 2011).

News / National News / Lawrence Bishnoi Interview: Two DSPs, Seven Other Policemen Suspended

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israeli airstrikes kill two Iranian soldiers

world

Israeli airstrikes kill two Iranian soldiers

in 5 hours

India-China Standoff: Armies Begin to Withdraw, Patrolling to Start by Diwali

National News

India-China Standoff: Armies Begin to Withdraw, Patrolling to Start by Diwali

1 hour ago

Inflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh

National News

Inflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh

in 3 hours

Ratan Tata Will: He Looked After Associate Shantanu, Remembered His Beloved Pet Dog Tito

National News

Ratan Tata Will: He Looked After Associate Shantanu, Remembered His Beloved Pet Dog Tito

in 2 hours

Latest National News

While Preparing for Diwali, Youth Falls from Roof and Dies

National News

While Preparing for Diwali, Youth Falls from Roof and Dies

in 4 hours

Inflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh

National News

Inflammatory speech: Complaint filed in court against Union Minister Giriraj Singh

in 3 hours

Ratan Tata Will: He Looked After Associate Shantanu, Remembered His Beloved Pet Dog Tito

National News

Ratan Tata Will: He Looked After Associate Shantanu, Remembered His Beloved Pet Dog Tito

in 2 hours

India-China Standoff: Armies Begin to Withdraw, Patrolling to Start by Diwali

National News

India-China Standoff: Armies Begin to Withdraw, Patrolling to Start by Diwali

1 hour ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.