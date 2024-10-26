Lawrence Bishnoi Interview: Two DSPs, Seven Other Policemen Suspended

Big action by the Bhagwant Mann government The Bhagwant Mann government’s action is an attempt to convey that any kind of negligence in law and order and security will not be tolerated, especially in cases related to gangsters.
Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview was conducted from jail About one and a half years ago, an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was broadcast on a TV channel, which sparked widespread controversy and severe criticism of the Punjab government and police. In this case, the Bhagwant Mann government has suspended six other police officers, including DSP Gursher Singh Sandhu of Mohali’s Special Operation Cell.
Now the Punjab government has taken action All these officers have been accused of negligence and dereliction of duty, as they were in charge when the interview took place, which raised questions about the police and sparked serious concerns about security in the Lawrence Bishnoi case. The suspended officers include:
- Samar Vinit, PPS, DSP
- Sub-Inspector Reena, CIA, Khara
- Sub-Inspector (LR) Jagtapal Jangu, AGTF
- Sub-Inspector (LR) Shaganjit Singh
- ASI Mukhtiar Singh
- Head Constable (LR) Om Prakash
Case registered under these sections
The Punjab Home Department has found seven police personnel guilty based on the report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Special DGP Parbodh Kumar of the Punjab Human Rights Commission. In the case of Lawrence Bishnoi’s interview, the police registered an FIR on January 5, 2024, at the State Crime Police Station, Phase 4, Mohali, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) – 384 (extortion), 201 (destruction of evidence), 202 (concealment of information), 506 (threat), 116 (abetment of crime), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). Additionally, the case was registered under Section 46 of the Jail Act 1894, which was later amended to Section 52(1) of the Jail (Punjab Amendment Act 2011).