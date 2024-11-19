Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in America, accused in Baba Siddique murder case

Accused in Baba Siddique Murder Case Anmol Bishnoi has been named as an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, among other high-profile cases. Additionally, Anmol’s name had surfaced in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment on April 14. The police had mentioned Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi as accused in the charge sheet filed in the case. A lookout circular was also issued against Anmol in this case.

Wanted in Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Anmol is accused of supplying weapons used in the murder. He entered the world of crime following in the footsteps of his brother Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol was released on bail on October 7, 2021, and in 2023, the investigating agency filed a charge sheet against him. He had fled India using a fake passport.

Shooters were in contact with Anmol The Mumbai Crime Branch had stated that the shooters involved in the Baba Siddique murder case were in contact with Anmol before the incident. According to officials, Anmol and three suspected shooters had exchanged messages on Snapchat while Anmol was in Canada and the US.