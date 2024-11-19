scriptLawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in America, accused in Baba Siddique murder case | Latest News | Patrika News
Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi arrested in America, accused in Baba Siddique murder case

Anmol Bishnoi has been named as an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, among other high-profile cases

New DelhiNov 19, 2024 / 09:17 am

Patrika Desk

Anmol Bishnoi: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi has been arrested. According to reports, Anmol has been taken into custody in California, USA. Last month, the Indian government had issued a non-bailable warrant against him. Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother’s extradition process had begun, and the Mumbai police had sent a proposal to the US in this regard. American officials had stated that Anmol was present in their country. 18 criminal cases are registered against Anmol Bishnoi. The NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest.

Accused in Baba Siddique Murder Case

Anmol Bishnoi has been named as an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, among other high-profile cases. Additionally, Anmol’s name had surfaced in the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment on April 14. The police had mentioned Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi as accused in the charge sheet filed in the case. A lookout circular was also issued against Anmol in this case.

Wanted in Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Anmol is accused of supplying weapons used in the murder. He entered the world of crime following in the footsteps of his brother Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol was released on bail on October 7, 2021, and in 2023, the investigating agency filed a charge sheet against him. He had fled India using a fake passport.

Shooters were in contact with Anmol

The Mumbai Crime Branch had stated that the shooters involved in the Baba Siddique murder case were in contact with Anmol before the incident. According to officials, Anmol and three suspected shooters had exchanged messages on Snapchat while Anmol was in Canada and the US.

Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Sabarmati Jail

Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail, Ahmedabad. Lawrence Bishnoi is wanted in more than half a dozen states across the country.

