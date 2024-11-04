scriptLawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol threatens, Bhim Sena chief in fear | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol threatens, Bhim Sena chief in fear

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol: The police revealed that Anmol made several calls to the Bhim Sena chief on October 30, during which he threatened to “tear him apart”.

New DelhiNov 04, 2024 / 12:42 pm

Patrika Desk

The Gurgaon police said on Sunday, November 3, that a case has been registered against Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, for making threatening calls to Bhim Sena chief Satpal Tanwar from abroad. According to officials, Anmol is accused of using phone numbers from Zimbabwe and Kenya to make threatening calls to Tanwar from America and Canada.

Threat to Bhim Sena Chief

Tanwar filed a complaint after which Anmol Bishnoi was booked under IPC sections at Sector 37 police station on Saturday. The police revealed that Anmol made several calls to the Bhim Sena chief on October 30, during which he threatened to “tear him apart”. The police officials said, “The 6-minute and 41-second call was answered by Tanwar’s female secretary.” In response to the complaint, a task force comprising STF and members of several crime and cybercrime units has been formed to investigate the matter further.

Most Wanted List

It is noteworthy that according to officials, after receiving an alert from American authorities about Anmol’s whereabouts, the Mumbai police have started the process of extradition of 25-year-old Anmol, who is involved in high-profile cases including the shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence. Anmol has allegedly planned several criminal activities for his brother Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail. Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) included Anmol in its most wanted list and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Anmol frequently travels between America and Canada and is under close surveillance by Indian authorities.

News / National News / Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol threatens, Bhim Sena chief in fear

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

National News

Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

in 1 hour

The Box Office is Abuzz with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Writes – Even Mom Couldn’t Get Tickets

Bollywood

The Box Office is Abuzz with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Writes – Even Mom Couldn’t Get Tickets

in 1 hour

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

Special

Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for ticket fraud in Jaipur

in 46 minutes

Flight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested

National News

Flight Bomb Threat: The man who threatened to blow up planes, Jagdish Uikey, arrested

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Electric shock during statue installation kills 4 in Andhra Pradesh

National News

Electric shock during statue installation kills 4 in Andhra Pradesh

in 4 hours

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol threatens, Bhim Sena chief in fear

National News

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol threatens, Bhim Sena chief in fear

in 4 hours

Demand for cancellation of JMM’s registration, says Himanta Biswa: JMM is supporting infiltrators

National News

Demand for cancellation of JMM’s registration, says Himanta Biswa: JMM is supporting infiltrators

in 3 hours

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places

National News

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi’s air has become toxic, AQI crosses 400 at many places

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.