Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol threatens, Bhim Sena chief in fear

Threat to Bhim Sena Chief Tanwar filed a complaint after which Anmol Bishnoi was booked under IPC sections at Sector 37 police station on Saturday. The police revealed that Anmol made several calls to the Bhim Sena chief on October 30, during which he threatened to “tear him apart”. The police officials said, “The 6-minute and 41-second call was answered by Tanwar’s female secretary.” In response to the complaint, a task force comprising STF and members of several crime and cybercrime units has been formed to investigate the matter further.

Most Wanted List It is noteworthy that according to officials, after receiving an alert from American authorities about Anmol’s whereabouts, the Mumbai police have started the process of extradition of 25-year-old Anmol, who is involved in high-profile cases including the shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence. Anmol has allegedly planned several criminal activities for his brother Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail. Last month, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) included Anmol in its most wanted list and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Anmol frequently travels between America and Canada and is under close surveillance by Indian authorities.