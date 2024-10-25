Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Declared ‘Most Wanted,’ NIA Offers Rs10 Lakh Reward

scriptLawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Declared ‘Most Wanted,’ NIA Offers Rs10 Lakh Reward | Latest News | Patrika News
Lawrence Brother Anmol Bishnoi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as ‘Most Wanted’ and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest.

Lawrence Brother Anmol Bishnoi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as ‘Most Wanted’ and announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his arrest. According to sources, Anmol Bishnoi is currently operating his gang from Canada and the United States. The NIA has accused Anmol of being involved in the attack on NCP leader Baba Siddique on October 12 and the plot to attack actor Salman Khan’s residence in April. The NIA has also sought the help of Interpol to arrest Anmol and is keeping a close eye on him at the international level.
The Mumbai police had issued a lookout circular against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan’s residence on April 14. The police claim that Anmol had taken responsibility for the incident on social media. During the investigation, it was revealed that the shooter involved in the attack on NCP leader Baba Siddique was in contact with Anmol and had communicated with him through Snapchat. The NIA and police are keeping a close eye on Anmol’s international network and gang activities.

Anmol’s Gang is Active in Over a Dozen States

According to sources, Anmol Bishnoi’s gang is active in over a dozen states, including Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The gang receives arms supplies from abroad, with Anmol, Goldy Barar, and some close associates of Lawrence playing key roles. According to sources, Anmol operates his gang from Canada and frequently visits the United States. The NIA has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for Anmol’s arrest and has sought the public’s help in tracing his whereabouts.

