Shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested, Accused of Firing at Salman Khan’s House

Laurence Bisoni Gang News: A shooter associated with the Laurence Bisoni gang has been arrested from Panipat’s Sector-29 police station area. The shooter, Sukha, has been accused of firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house.

New DelhiOct 17, 2024 / 12:57 pm

Patrika Desk

Mumbai police achieved a major success on Wednesday night. The police have arrested a shooter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from Panipat’s Sector-29 police station area. The arrested shooter, Sukha, is a resident of Rail Kalan village in Panipat. Sukha has been accused of firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house. This arrest is a significant achievement for the Navi Mumbai police.
Shooter Sukha has been accused of reconnaissance at Salman Khan’s farmhouse. According to information, an FIR has been registered against Sukha at Navi Mumbai police station. He is one of the accused who had conducted a reconnaissance of Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. A plan was hatched to attack the farmhouse, and Sukha was the main accused. After his arrest, Sukha is being taken to Navi Mumbai, where further action will be taken against him. Earlier, five accused had been arrested for firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house.
Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment was fired upon on April 14. A minor was being used to plan an attack on Salman. The plan was to escape to Kanyakumari by boat and then to Sri Lanka after the attack. The Lawrence gang had planned to kill Salman Khan using a Turkey-made pistol. It is worth noting that the same pistol was used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The Lawrence group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

