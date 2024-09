According to information received from the center, the weather suddenly changed around 4 pm and it started raining with thunder and lightning. During this time, a lightning bolt struck the center. As a result, two jawans, Mahendra Kumar and S. Shahuat Alam, of the 111 Battalion of CRPF died on the spot.

The jawans of the battalion took quick action and rushed their two colleagues to the hospital, but it was too late. The doctors declared both jawans dead. ASP RK Burman of Dantewada said that Jawan Mahendra Kumar was from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, and Jawan S. Shahuat Alam was from Jharkhand.