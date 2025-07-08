8 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Locked for 11 Years After Officer’s Death, House Reveals Stash of ₹22 Lakh in Old Notes

A shocking incident has come to light from Ambedkarnagar district. The matter has stunned both the administration and the general public. A large amount of cash has been found in a government residence that has been locked for approximately 11 years, causing a sensation.

Ambedkar Nagar

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

ambedkar nagar news
PC: 'X'

Stacks of currency notes were found inside a government residence that had been locked for 11 years. The residence was allocated to an ACMO (Additional Chief Medical Officer) who died approximately 11 years ago. All the notes were old ₹500 and ₹1000 denominations.

Residence Allotted to Additional Chief Medical Officer

This government residence is located in the Miranpur CHC complex. It was allocated to ACMO Dr. B.N. Tiwari. Dr Tiwari was appointed in Ambedkarnagar on 28 August 2007. He died under suspicious circumstances on 29 January 2014. His body was found on his bed in his room, following which the administration sealed the residence. Neither his family came forward nor did the department deem it necessary to reopen the room.

House remained closed for a decade

The room remained locked for almost a decade. During this time, more than half a dozen CMOs came and went in the district, but no one paid attention to this residence. However, when the new CMO, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Shaival (डॉ. संजय कुमार शैवाल), decided to have the building repaired, the matter came to light again.

₹22.5 Lakh Found Hidden Under Bed and in Cupboard

With permission from the District Magistrate, a team was formed, and with videography, the room's lock was broken. Upon opening the door, the officials were stunned by the sight inside the room. Old ₹500 and ₹1000 notes, hidden under the bed and in the cupboard, were recovered. The total amount was ₹22,48,000. Since these notes became invalid after the 2016 demonetisation, they have been deposited in the treasury.

Share the news:

Related Topics

up news

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 12:18 pm

English News / National News / Locked for 11 Years After Officer’s Death, House Reveals Stash of ₹22 Lakh in Old Notes
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.