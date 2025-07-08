Locked for 11 Years After Officer’s Death, House Reveals Stash of ₹22 Lakh in Old Notes

Stacks of currency notes were found inside a government residence that had been locked for 11 years. The residence was allocated to an ACMO (Additional Chief Medical Officer) who died approximately 11 years ago. All the notes were old ₹500 and ₹1000 denominations.
This government residence is located in the Miranpur CHC complex. It was allocated to ACMO Dr. B.N. Tiwari. Dr Tiwari was appointed in Ambedkarnagar on 28 August 2007. He died under suspicious circumstances on 29 January 2014. His body was found on his bed in his room, following which the administration sealed the residence. Neither his family came forward nor did the department deem it necessary to reopen the room.
The room remained locked for almost a decade. During this time, more than half a dozen CMOs came and went in the district, but no one paid attention to this residence. However, when the new CMO, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Shaival (डॉ. संजय कुमार शैवाल), decided to have the building repaired, the matter came to light again.
With permission from the District Magistrate, a team was formed, and with videography, the room's lock was broken. Upon opening the door, the officials were stunned by the sight inside the room. Old ₹500 and ₹1000 notes, hidden under the bed and in the cupboard, were recovered. The total amount was ₹22,48,000. Since these notes became invalid after the 2016 demonetisation, they have been deposited in the treasury.