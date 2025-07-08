Locked for 11 Years After Officer’s Death, House Reveals Stash of ₹22 Lakh in Old Notes

With permission from the District Magistrate, a team was formed, and with videography, the room's lock was broken. Upon opening the door, the officials were stunned by the sight inside the room. Old ₹500 and ₹1000 notes, hidden under the bed and in the cupboard, were recovered. The total amount was ₹22,48,000. Since these notes became invalid after the 2016 demonetisation, they have been deposited in the treasury.