Lok Sabha adjourned after heated exchanges between government and opposition

Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI)
There was significant uproar in the Lok Sabha on Monday as well. Following clashes between the ruling party and the opposition, the House proceedings were adjourned until Tuesday.
Amidst the chaos, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, asked, "Will I be allowed to speak?" In response, Presiding Officer Sandhya Rai stated, "You can only speak about the budget."
It is noteworthy that opposition members repeatedly created an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Monday. They were demanding a discussion on the India-US trade deal in Parliament. Earlier in the morning, no discussion took place in Parliament for less than 10 minutes, and it was adjourned.
Opposition MPs were planning to bring a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla in the second part of the Budget session. After Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary brought a motion to discuss the Union Budget, opposition MPs continued their demand for a discussion on the India-US trade deal.
Krishna Prasad Tenneti, while in the Chair, criticised the opposition MPs' demand to discuss the interim trade framework, stating that the House's business had been decided and opposition MPs had also given names of their leaders to speak on it.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was scheduled to speak on the Union Budget. He stated that he would instead give the Leader of Opposition an opportunity to discuss the India-America interim deal. Shashi Tharoor told the Lok Sabha Chair, "Sir, we will speak on the trade deal."
As Tenneti was trying to quieten the opposition's sloganeering, he said, "I am telling you that this is a discussion on the budget. The party has given names for this, I have been given the name of Shashi Tharoor."
He further added, "Will the Leader of the Opposition speak on the budget? The party has given the name of Shashi Tharoor, the name has come from the party." Immediately after Tenneti's question, opposition MPs created an uproar.
They demanded that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, be allowed to speak on the India-America interim deal. In the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also told the Chair, "The Speaker had said that I would be allowed to speak before the Budget session, please adhere to that."
No legislative work took place in the Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday as Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 PM amidst opposition sloganeering demanding a discussion on the India-US Interim Trade Framework, disrupting the Question Hour since the House session began at 11 AM.
