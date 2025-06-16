Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Makes U-Turn, Landing in Frankfurt After Bomb Threat

Landing Permission Denied Lufthansa Airlines told news agency ANI that they were not granted permission for the landing in Hyderabad; therefore, the aircraft was returned to Frankfurt. The Hyderabad Airport Authority told ANI that the bomb threat was received while the aircraft was outside Indian airspace. Therefore, the flight could not enter Indian airspace and returned to its origin.

Aircraft in Bulgarian Airspace According to flight tracking data, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft took off from Frankfurt at 6 PM on Sunday.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, at approximately 1:30 AM on Monday. The aircraft was recalled when a bomb threat was received while it was in Bulgarian airspace. However, investigations revealed the bomb threat to be a hoax. Earlier, an Air India flight from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi received a bomb threat, resulting landed back in Phuket.