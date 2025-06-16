scriptLufthansa Boeing 787-9 Makes U-Turn, Landing in Frankfurt After Bomb Threat | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Makes U-Turn, Landing in Frankfurt After Bomb Threat

A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Hyderabad was forced to make an emergency landing. The plane was turned back to Frankfurt mid-flight after a bomb threat was received.

Jun 16, 2025 / 11:31 am

Patrika Desk

A Lufthansa Airlines flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Hyderabad was denied landing permission in Hyderabad after a bomb threat. The aircraft was turned back to Frankfurt mid-flight and landed back in Frankfurt two hours after takeoff.

Landing Permission Denied

Lufthansa Airlines told news agency ANI that they were not granted permission for the landing in Hyderabad; therefore, the aircraft was returned to Frankfurt. The Hyderabad Airport Authority told ANI that the bomb threat was received while the aircraft was outside Indian airspace. Therefore, the flight could not enter Indian airspace and returned to its origin.

Aircraft in Bulgarian Airspace

According to flight tracking data, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft took off from Frankfurt at 6 PM on Sunday.
The aircraft was scheduled to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, at approximately 1:30 AM on Monday. The aircraft was recalled when a bomb threat was received while it was in Bulgarian airspace. However, investigations revealed the bomb threat to be a hoax. Earlier, an Air India flight from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi received a bomb threat, resulting landed back in Phuket.

Airlines Exercising Extreme Caution

Airlines are exercising extreme caution following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The Thursday crash claimed 297 lives. The aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport. There were 242 people on board, with only one survivor. Several people in the building that the plane struck also lost their lives.

News / National News / Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Makes U-Turn, Landing in Frankfurt After Bomb Threat

