4 August 2025,

Monday

National News

Mumbai Building Collapse: Timely Action Saves Lives in Byculla

According to BMC officials, around 2 am today, a portion of the first and third floors collapsed, followed shortly by the entire structure.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

Building Collapses in Byculla Mumbai
Building collapses in Mumbai’s Byculla (Photo: IANS)

Building Collapses in Byculla, Mumbai: A four-storey building collapsed in the Madanpura area of Byculla West, Mumbai, on Monday. Fortunately, the building was unoccupied at the time, preventing a major tragedy. The incident caused panic in the area, with residents rushing out of their homes. No casualties have been reported so far, and rescue and relief operations are underway.

The building, located near the Madanpura Post Office, was under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Officials stated that the building had been declared unsafe and vacated on August 2nd, preventing any loss of life in the collapse.

According to BMC officials, around 2 am today, a portion of the first and third floors collapsed, followed shortly by the entire structure.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) confirmed the complete collapse of the building. The fire brigade, Mumbai Police, 108 ambulance service, BMC ward staff, and MHADA officials immediately arrived on the scene for rescue and relief efforts.

Although no injuries have been reported, the administration is closely monitoring the situation, and rescue and relief operations continue. BMC and MHADA officials are also inspecting nearby buildings to assess any potential risks.

This incident has once again raised concerns about the condition of old and dilapidated buildings in Mumbai. Fortunately, timely action by the authorities in evacuating the building prevented a potential major tragedy.

Updated on:

04 Aug 2025 02:33 pm

Published on:

04 Aug 2025 02:32 pm

