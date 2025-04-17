Bhopal Court Reopens Sarla Mishra Death Case After 28 Years, Orders Fresh Probe

Anurag has questioned the previous investigation and levelled serious allegations against the then Chief Minister, Digvijaya Singh. Anurag stated that his sister was murdered due to political rivalry. The investigation into Sarla’s death has been under scrutiny from the beginning. Allegations were made that the TT Nagar police of Bhopal labelled the murder as suicide. Accusations were also levelled against the doctor who performed the post-mortem. Anurag now expresses hope for justice.

Perfunctory Investigation: The police recorded a statement on 7 March 1997 and another on 15 February 2010. The court, while ordering a reinvestigation, noted that the police had merely gone through the motions instead of conducting a proper investigation.

Sarla was burning, doors were open: The investigation stated that when witness Rajiv Dubey arrived at the scene, Sarla was burning and the house doors were open. The court deemed this improbable. Information relayed to the CM’s House Police statements revealed that information about the burning was relayed to the Chief Minister’s house. Following instructions, Dr. Yogiraj Sharma went to the scene. He admitted that the room where the incident occurred had been cleaned, raising suspicions of tampering with evidence. Rajiv Dubey and Yogiraj did not inform the police for two and a half hours and did not attempt any treatment.

Questions raised about the investigation Questions were raised about the police investigation. It was claimed that Sarla had informed someone via phone. The court questioned how someone could dial a number while burning, using a landline phone. The police did not conduct a scientific investigation; the telephone was neither seized nor sent to the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory), and the burnt telephone was not recovered.