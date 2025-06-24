scriptMadhya Pradesh Emerges as Tourism Hub, Attracting 1.67 Lakh Foreign Tourists | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh Emerges as Tourism Hub, Attracting 1.67 Lakh Foreign Tourists

Jun 24, 2025 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

The year 2024 has been a resurgence for Madhya Pradesh's tourism sector. Due to the state government's tourism policies, improved infrastructure, and promotional campaigns, there has been a significant return of not only domestic but also international tourists to the state.

Jun 24, 2025 / 12:43 pm

Patrika Desk

The global tourism sector was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. India, and Madhya Pradesh in particular, saw an almost complete halt in the arrival of international tourists. However, the year 2024 marked a resurgence for Madhya Pradesh’s tourism sector. Due to the state government’s tourism policies, improved infrastructure, and promotional campaigns, there has been a significant return of both domestic and foreign tourists. According to data released by the MP Tourism Board, a total of 13.41 crore tourists visited Madhya Pradesh in 2024, representing an increase of approximately 20 percent compared to the previous year. Of these, 1.67 lakh were foreign tourists, a highly encouraging sign for the tourism sector.

Khajuraho Becomes Top Choice for Foreign Tourists

Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in the Bundelkhand region, has once again become a major attraction for foreign tourists. In 2024, 33,131 foreign tourists visited Khajuraho, the highest number for any tourist destination in the state. Besides Khajuraho, Orchha received 13,960 and Gwalior 10,823 foreign tourists. While this number is lower than pre-COVID levels (an average of one lakh foreign tourists annually in Khajuraho), it indicates a positive trend in the tourism sector’s revival.

Foreign Tourists Show Interest in Tiger Tourism

Madhya Pradesh’s famous tiger reserves also successfully attracted foreign tourists. Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve saw 29,192 foreign tourists, Kanha 19,148, Panna 12,762, and Pench 11,272. This clearly shows a growing interest among foreign tourists in Madhya Pradesh’s wildlife tourism.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Attracts Highest Number of Domestic Tourists

Along with foreign tourists, Khajuraho also witnessed a large presence of domestic tourists. In 2024, 4.89 lakh Indian tourists visited Khajuraho. Meanwhile, the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain saw the largest crowd among religious tourist sites, with over 7.32 crore devotees. Furthermore, Bhojpur received 35.91 lakh, Maheshwar 13.53 lakh, and Gwalior 9 lakh tourists. Along with religious and cultural tourism, the state’s rich heritage is also attracting people. In 2024, the state’s historical heritage sites attracted over 80 lakh tourists.

Growing Importance of World Heritage Sites

Madhya Pradesh’s identity is also established on the global map due to its UNESCO World Heritage sites. Currently, the state has three permanent and 15 tentative heritage sites. The permanent list includes the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, the Bhimbetka rock shelters, and the Sanchi Stupa. Orchha’s historical group is prominent on the tentative list. Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department, Shiv Shekhar Shukla, stated that Madhya Pradesh is a culturally, naturally, and spiritually rich state in India. Due to the government’s tourist-friendly policies and promotional campaigns, 2024 has been a historic year for tourism.

Impact of Government Initiatives

The Madhya Pradesh government has made numerous efforts, including connecting the state’s tourist destinations with smart facilities, investing in infrastructure, and international promotion. Furthermore, schemes like e-guides, heritage walks, adventure tourism, eco-tourism, and hospitality training are also attracting tourists. Post-corona, 2024 brought new energy, hope, and opportunities for the tourism industry. Destinations like Khajuraho, Orchha, Panna, Ujjain, Maheshwar, and Gwalior are once again becoming the first choice for international and domestic tourists. If this trend continues, Madhya Pradesh may establish itself even more firmly on the world tourism map in the coming years.

