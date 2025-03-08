scriptMadhya Pradesh Government Announces Increased Dearness Allowance for Employees | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Increased Dearness Allowance for Employees

In response to inflation and rising prices, the state government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) rates.

BhopalMar 08, 2025 / 08:58 am

Patrika Desk

Government employees in Madhya Pradesh have received a significant benefit with a hike in dearness allowance (DA). The state government has increased the dearness allowance for workers in various government departments in response to inflation and rising prices. The Labour Department has implemented this order immediately, benefiting 2.1 million workers across the state.
This DA increase is effective from 1 October 2024. The decision is based on the average Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase from January to June 2024. Minimum wage earners will receive this benefit, implemented with immediate effect.
Following a recent High Court Indore Bench ruling on minimum wages, the Labour Department has issued orders to pay wages from 1 April 2024. The dearness allowance for these workers has been increased by ₹50 per month.
Workers will receive ₹2275 per month as dearness allowance (DA) from 1 October 2024 to 31 March 2025. This amounts to ₹87.50 per day. In MP, agricultural workers will now receive a minimum wage of ₹9670 per month, and government department workers will receive a minimum wage of ₹11850 per month.
Approximately 400,000 employees in the textile and made-up industry and footwear industries will not yet benefit from this increase. New minimum wages are being determined for these industries.

