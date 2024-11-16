scriptMadhya Pradesh: Petrol Pumps Go Cashless from Today, Orders Implemented | Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pumps Go Cashless from Today, Orders Implemented | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pumps Go Cashless from Today, Orders Implemented

Petrol Pump: In Madhya Pradesh, all petrol pumps of the police, along with all non-governmental activities, have stopped cash transactions from today.

BhopalNov 16, 2024 / 10:39 am

Patrika Desk

Petrol Pump: Madhya Pradesh police’s petrol pumps and all non-governmental activities have stopped cash transactions from today. An order was issued 15 days ago, stating that cash transactions would be stopped from November 15. This order has been implemented from today, November 15. If, for any reason, cash transactions need to be done, the consumer will have to bear the cost, and their mobile number will be mandatory. However, from December 31, only cashless transactions will be allowed, and cash will not be accepted for petrol and diesel. This information is being provided to consumers who still make cash transactions.

Petrol Pumps of Police Go Cashless from Today

From January 1, the police will completely stop cash transactions in all non-governmental activities. This decision was made after complaints of serious irregularities were received about the petrol pumps of the Madhya Pradesh police. An audit revealed that cash transactions were not being properly recorded, and this was leading to corruption. Therefore, on October 30, ADG Kalyan Anil Kumar issued an order to stop cash transactions from November 15 in police welfare petrol pumps, police gas refilling centers, LPG gas, supermarkets, and other non-governmental activities with a turnover of more than Rs 6 lakh.

Receipt Must Be Given, Mobile Number Must Be Written

From Friday, if a customer is given petrol or gas in cash, the customer’s name and mobile number must be written on the receipt. Additionally, the unit in-charge or nodal officer will review the cash sales daily and maintain a record. The unit head will also submit a report of cash and digital transactions to the welfare branch every 15 days.

