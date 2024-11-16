Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pumps Go Cashless from Today, Orders Implemented

Petrol Pumps of Police Go Cashless from Today From January 1, the police will completely stop cash transactions in all non-governmental activities. This decision was made after complaints of serious irregularities were received about the petrol pumps of the Madhya Pradesh police. An audit revealed that cash transactions were not being properly recorded, and this was leading to corruption. Therefore, on October 30, ADG Kalyan Anil Kumar issued an order to stop cash transactions from November 15 in police welfare petrol pumps, police gas refilling centers, LPG gas, supermarkets, and other non-governmental activities with a turnover of more than Rs 6 lakh.

Receipt Must Be Given, Mobile Number Must Be Written From Friday, if a customer is given petrol or gas in cash, the customer’s name and mobile number must be written on the receipt. Additionally, the unit in-charge or nodal officer will review the cash sales daily and maintain a record. The unit head will also submit a report of cash and digital transactions to the welfare branch every 15 days.