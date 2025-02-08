scriptMadhya Pradesh: Public holidays on 12th and 26th February, banks and schools closed | Madhya Pradesh: Public holidays on 12th and 26th February, banks and schools closed | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh: Public holidays on 12th and 26th February, banks and schools closed

Public Holidays: 12th and 26th February will be public holidays. All banks and government offices will also remain closed.

BhopalFeb 08, 2025 / 03:40 pm

Public Holidays: Employees in Madhya Pradesh will receive two holidays in February, both falling on Wednesdays. According to the Madhya Pradesh government calendar, 12 February and 26 February will be public holidays. Schools, colleges, banks, and all government offices will be closed during this period.
According to the Madhya Pradesh government’s holiday list, 12 February will be a public holiday. For information, 12 February, Wednesday, is Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Similarly, 26 February 2025, Wednesday, will also be a holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

68 Optional Holidays

It is noteworthy that the government has declared 68 optional holidays in the official calendar for the year 2025. Each government employee will be granted three days of leave from these 68 optional holidays; no more than that will be allowed.

