Madhya Pradesh: Public holidays on 12th and 26th February, banks and schools closed

According to the Madhya Pradesh government’s holiday list, 12 February will be a public holiday. For information, 12 February, Wednesday, is Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Similarly, 26 February 2025, Wednesday, will also be a holiday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

68 Optional Holidays It is noteworthy that the government has declared 68 optional holidays in the official calendar for the year 2025. Each government employee will be granted three days of leave from these 68 optional holidays; no more than that will be allowed.