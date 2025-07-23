Madhya Pradesh to Build its Own Data Centre

The government will also renovate the Gandhi Sagar hydel plant in Madhya Pradesh and the Rana Pratap Sagar hydel plant in Rajasthan at a cost of ₹1038.31 crore. Both hydel plants, which are over 40 years old, are experiencing reduced capacity and an increased risk of equipment failure. The renovation will extend the lifespan of both plants by 40 years, meeting the electricity needs of both states. Both states will contribute their share of the funds. The data centre will be built using the Data Strengthening Scheme. The renovation of the hydel plants will be undertaken jointly by both states. MP has approved an annual contribution of ₹127.06 crore.