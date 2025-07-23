23 July 2025,

National News

Madhya Pradesh to Build its Own Data Centre

CM Mohan Yadav Announces Focus on Citizen Needs, Plans for State-Owned Data Centre Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has made a significant announcement regarding the state's priorities.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Disaster Data Recovery Center
Data Canter (Image: Patrika)

MP News: Madhya Pradesh will have its own modern data centre. The state government will construct this centre, which will assist in planning schemes according to people's needs and make governance more transparent and accountable by maintaining reliable data in the public domain. Data-driven policies will ensure that every citizen of the state benefits. This was approved on Tuesday in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.

Renovation of Gandhi Sagar and Rana Pratap Hydel Plants

The government will also renovate the Gandhi Sagar hydel plant in Madhya Pradesh and the Rana Pratap Sagar hydel plant in Rajasthan at a cost of ₹1038.31 crore. Both hydel plants, which are over 40 years old, are experiencing reduced capacity and an increased risk of equipment failure. The renovation will extend the lifespan of both plants by 40 years, meeting the electricity needs of both states. Both states will contribute their share of the funds. The data centre will be built using the Data Strengthening Scheme. The renovation of the hydel plants will be undertaken jointly by both states. MP has approved an annual contribution of ₹127.06 crore.

CM's Directive: Collectors to File FIRs

The data will help departments and the government make better and more informed decisions.

Data and its analysis will allow for timely improvements in policies.

All departments will be able to share data, increasing transparency and efficiency.

The availability of data from every sector will improve employee performance.

Researchers and policymakers will find it easier to develop plans with access to authentic data.

Data will be available in the public domain for the general public, providing them with accurate information and making the government more transparent and accountable.

Data availability will boost investor confidence.

Benefits

Madhya Pradesh has 5 units of 23 MW each at the Gandhi Sagar Hydel Plant. The Rana Pratap Hydel Plant in Rajasthan has 4 units of 43 MW each. Both states had built the plants under agreements.

Other Approved Decisions

Chhindwara: Over 1000 square meters of land will be allocated to the district BJP.

Savita Kachhi and 3 others will receive ₹12.09 lakh in a particular case.

The pension of the former SDOP KK Verma will be withheld for one year, representing 10% of his pension, in connection with a misconduct case.

–Recovery from Hemant Jain, a retired Assistant Development Extension Officer from Tirla Janpad Panchayat in Dhar, has been approved.

–Agreement on compensation for the 50% tax discount on vehicle purchases at trade fairs in Gwalior and Ujjain.

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 12:39 pm

English News / National News / Madhya Pradesh to Build its Own Data Centre
