Madhya Pradesh to Get New Airport on 292 Acres

The state government is continuously striving to enhance air connectivity in Madhya Pradesh. In a major step towards this goal, land for the Shivpuri airport was approved during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the meeting sanctioned 292 acres of land for the project.

Shivpuri currently has an airstrip, which will now be upgraded to an airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The Shivpuri airport will be able to handle aircraft such as the ATR-72. Guna-Shivpuri MP and Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, welcomed the state government’s land approval for the airport, expressing gratitude towards CM Mohan Yadav. Notably, during the previous central government, Scindia, as the Minister of Civil Aviation, had approved airports in Guna and Shivpuri.

The operation of air services in Shivpuri will give a boost to the city’s development and tourism.