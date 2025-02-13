scriptMadhya Pradesh to Get New Airport on 292 Acres | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh to Get New Airport on 292 Acres

Madhya Pradesh (MP) state government has cleared the development of a new airport on 292 acres of land, paving the way for its construction.

BhopalFeb 13, 2025 / 11:55 am

Patrika Desk

Madhya Pradesh is set to get another airport, this time in Shivpuri. The state government has approved the land, paving the way for construction. This will be a significant airport, capable of handling numerous flights. The approval, granted during a state cabinet meeting, has been met with widespread celebrations in Shivpuri. Guna Shivpuri Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed his delight at the land approval for the airport construction, posting about it on his X handle.
The state government is continuously striving to enhance air connectivity in Madhya Pradesh. In a major step towards this goal, land for the Shivpuri airport was approved during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, the meeting sanctioned 292 acres of land for the project.
Shivpuri currently has an airstrip, which will now be upgraded to an airport by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The Shivpuri airport will be able to handle aircraft such as the ATR-72.

Guna-Shivpuri MP and Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, welcomed the state government’s land approval for the airport, expressing gratitude towards CM Mohan Yadav. Notably, during the previous central government, Scindia, as the Minister of Civil Aviation, had approved airports in Guna and Shivpuri.
The operation of air services in Shivpuri will give a boost to the city’s development and tourism.

