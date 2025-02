Maha Kumbh 2025: 30 Stunning Images Capture the Final Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: The final and third Amrit Snan of the Maha kumbh is underway today. Sadhus and saints, carrying tridents and maces, have emerged from their akharas to take the holy dip. See 30 ethereal photographs from the Basant Panchami snan.

Prayagraj•Feb 03, 2025 / 03:11 pm• Patrika Desk

The final Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025, held on Basant Panchami, witnessed a large gathering of Naga Sadhus and devotees. The event was marked by chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” flower showers from helicopters, and the enthusiastic participation of Sadhus and saints who took the holy dip.

Naga Sadhus arriving at Sangam chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’. Flower shower from a helicopter. Sadhus waving flags during the dip. Procession of Sadhus towards the Sangam for the final Amrit Snan . A young Naga Sadhu also attracted attention. Ascetics from an Akhada proceeding towards the Sangam. A Sadhvi playing with her hair at the Sangam. A Kinnar Akhada saint with a trident at the Amrit Snan. A Kinnar Akhada saint (waving a trident. A Sadhvi waving a trident during the holy dip. The Kinnar Akhada joining the Juna Akhada for the holy dip. Sadhus chanting during the holy dip. A Sadhu chanting. Sadhus enthusiastically proceeding towards the Sangam. A Sadhvi praying after bathing in the Sangam. Enthusiasm at the Amrit Snan. A crowd of devotees watching the Kinnar Akhada saints bathe. A Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar blowing a conch shell. Procession of Naga Sadhus. Enthusiasm at the third Amrit Snan. Devotees taking a dip. A Mahamandaleshwar from an Akhada proceeding towards the Sangam on a chariot. Saints covered in ash riding horses and chariots. Procession of saints from Nirmohi Akhada. Police clearing devotees from the Sangam. Foreign devotees taking a dip. Sadhus and saints proceeding towards the Sangam. Naga Sadhus leaving their Akhadas for the holy dip. A Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar taking the holy dip. Flower shower from helicopters during the final Amrit Snan.