Maha Kumbh Stampede Sparks Social Media Outrage, Raising Questions Over Administration

Accusing the administration, people say that ordinary devotees struggled with the chaotic crowds and disorganisation. Several users described the government as ‘busy with publicity, negligent in arrangements’. Saints and devotees from the Akhara Parishad have also expressed their displeasure at the administration’s negligence. People say that if better security arrangements had been in place, this tragedy could have been avoided.
A user named Prabhakar Kumar wrote, “This incident is very sad. News is coming in of a stampede at the Mahakumbh. I request every one to take care of yourselves.” Meanwhile, the user hell_geeks questioned the administration’s arrangements, stating that all the money was spent on advertising and pro-government media, resulting in the neglect of arrangements. The government paid no attention. A user named A.K. Stalin wrote, “Today someone’s son is gone, someone’s father, someone’s husband… this is not just news, it’s the incompletion of someone’s entire life. The useless administration has completely failed! Officers immersed in VIP culture were only busy with the special guests, but there were no arrangements for ordinary devotees! Was the government organising the Kumbh Mela just for show? Did those innocent lives have no value? This accident is the biggest defeat of the system. May God give peace to those departed souls… but this negligence should not be forgotten.”
Panic and chaos According to eyewitnesses, pushing and shoving suddenly increased at the Sangam ghat, and people lost their balance. Security forces failed to control the situation, and due to the stampede, many devotees fell down, resulting in the death of several due to suffocation or being crushed.