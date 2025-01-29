Maha Kumbh: Saints begin their procession to Triveni Sangam for second Amrit Snan

A Sea of Devotees: Managing the Millions The sheer scale of the event was staggering. With an estimated 10 crore (100 million) devotees expected, maintaining order presented a significant challenge. DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, acknowledged the early morning surge: “In the morning, there was pressure and a huge crowd. Many Akharas requested crowd control measures before proceeding with the Amrit Snan.”

Despite the initial chaos, authorities swiftly implemented crowd control measures. Heavy security was deployed, and police guided the Akharas and saints to the Triveni Sangam for their ritualistic bath. DIG Krishna confirmed, “Now that the crowd is under control, our preparations for the Akharas and saints are in place. The Akhara Marg and Akhara Ghat are ready.”

While official figures on stampede injuries remain unavailable due to the focus on crowd management, DIG Krishna assured that injured devotees were receiving medical attention. A Measured Approach: Saints Adapt to the Crowds Mahant Ravindra Puri, President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, explained the saints' response to the overwhelming numbers: "Since the crowd is huge, we will go to the ghat in small numbers. We are advising our saints and seers to avoid large processions unless absolutely necessary."

He added a poignant note: “If we can bathe our deities, we will consider we have bathed ourselves. We will not carry out huge processions this time.” CM Yogi Adityanath’s Appeal for Order Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a public appeal, urging devotees to bathe at less crowded ghats. He highlighted the immense pressure on the Sangam Ghat and the injuries sustained by some devotees attempting to breach barricades. He also noted the continuous monitoring of the situation by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Governor Anandiben Patel.

The Uttar Pradesh government reported a staggering 36.1 million devotees had taken a holy dip by 10 am on Wednesday. A Day of Faith and Challenge The Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan at Prayagraj’s Mahakumbh 2025 presented a unique blend of faith and logistical challenges. While the initial surge caused concern, the swift response from authorities and the measured approach of the saints ensured the event proceeded with a degree of order, albeit amidst an unprecedented scale of participation.

(With ANI Inputs)