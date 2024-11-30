Maharashtra: Massive road accident in Gondiya leaves 9 dead, PM Modi expresses condolences

A massive road accident occurred in Gondiya It is reported that the bus was going from Bhander to Sakoli Lakhani via Gondiya when a bike suddenly came in front of it on the Gondiya-Kohmara state highway near Gram Khajri.

The bus overturned while trying to save the bike According to the police, a state transport bus met with an accident in Gondiya district. The driver tried to save a bike rider and took a sharp turn, resulting in the bus losing control and overturning. Due to high speed, the bus overturned, killing 9 people.

Expressing his condolences over the incident, Acting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the transport administration to provide immediate assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victims. Devendra Fadnavis has also expressed his sorrow and paid tribute to the deceased, describing the incident as tragic.