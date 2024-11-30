scriptMaharashtra: Massive road accident in Gondiya leaves 9 dead, PM Modi expresses condolences | Latest News | Patrika News
Maharashtra: Massive road accident in Gondiya leaves 9 dead, PM Modi expresses condolences

It is reported that the bus was going from Bhander to Sakoli Lakhani via Gondiya when a bike suddenly came in front of it on the Gondiya-Kohmara state highway near Gram Khajri.

Dec 05, 2024 / 06:09 pm

Big Accident: A massive road accident occurred in Gondiya, Maharashtra. In this accident, 9 passengers died and around 30 were injured. A Maharashtra State Transport bus overturned on the Gondiya-Arjuni route near Bindravan Tola village, killing 9 people. It is reported that the bus was going from Nagpur to Gondiya. Expressing condolences over the incident, Acting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the transport administration to provide immediate assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victims. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed condolences over the incident.

The bus overturned while trying to save the bike

According to the police, a state transport bus met with an accident in Gondiya district. The driver tried to save a bike rider and took a sharp turn, resulting in the bus losing control and overturning. Due to high speed, the bus overturned, killing 9 people.
Expressing his condolences over the incident, Acting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the transport administration to provide immediate assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the victims. Devendra Fadnavis has also expressed his sorrow and paid tribute to the deceased, describing the incident as tragic.

