Maharashtra civic polls: Voting underway in 29 municipal corporations; high-stakes Mumbai battle for 227 BMC seats

The BMC election has become a battle of prestige for the Thackeray family. They have held sway over the BMC from 1996 to 2017. This is the first time after the Shiv Sena's split that one faction is led by Eknath Shinde, while the family remains with Uddhav Thackeray. In this context, the election will determine whether the people of Mumbai accept Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in the coming days or stand with the Thackeray family. On the other hand, this election is also historic for the BJP. If the party wins the BMC elections on its own for the first time, it will be considered a major political victory for CM Devendra Fadnavis as well.