National News

Maharashtra Government Announces Three Months’ Ration for Ration Card Holders

A decision has been made to provide ration card holders with a three-month supply of rations at once, starting August 2025.

Jun 12, 2025 / 01:19 pm

Patrika Desk

The Maharashtra government has made a significant decision for Ration Card holders. Keeping in mind the monsoon season and its potential problems, the state government has decided to provide three months’ worth of rations at once to Ration Card holders for June, July, and August 2025. This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is being implemented for the first time in Maharashtra.

Decision for Public Convenience

Under this scheme, ration card holders will receive rations for August in June itself, ensuring food security during the monsoon and preventing hardship for needy families. This step will be particularly beneficial for those who may be unable to reach ration shops due to natural calamities like rain and floods.

What are the Benefits?

Receiving three months’ rations at once will eliminate concerns about food shortages during the monsoon. It will also eliminate the need for repeated visits to ration shops, saving time and resources. Distribution will take place in the presence of public representatives to ensure a smooth and transparent ration distribution process.

How to Obtain the Ration?

Ration card holders must obtain this ration from their nearest Public Distribution System (PDS) shops. The government has instructed that the distribution process be completed between 1st and 30th June 2025. The ration will include essential commodities such as rice, wheat, sugar, and salt.

e-KYC is Mandatory

Ration card holders are advised to complete their e-KYC process as soon as possible. The government has made e-KYC mandatory to prevent fraud and ensure that only eligible beneficiaries receive rations. The deadline for cardholders who have not yet completed this process is 30th June 2025. Failure to complete this process may result in the discontinuation of ration and other government schemes.

How to Complete e-KYC?

Complete the e-KYC process by visiting the state’s official PDS portal and using your ration card number, Aadhaar number, and registered mobile number. Alternatively, you can complete this process free of charge at your nearest ration shop or a government-authorised online centre.

Appeal by the Maharashtra Government

The Maharashtra government has appealed to all ration card holders to take advantage of this facility and check the status of their ration cards in time. If your name is not on the beneficiary list and you meet the eligibility criteria, contact your nearest food supply office immediately.

