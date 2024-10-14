Maharashtra govt announces toll exemption for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai

Giving details about the decision, Maharashtra minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse told reporters that light vehicles will be exempted from tolls after midnight today. “At the time of entry into Mumbai, there were 5 toll plazas, including Dahisar toll, Anand Nagar toll, Vaishali, Airoli and Mulund. Rs. 45 and Rs. 75 were charged at these tolls, this was in effect till 2026. About 3.5 lakh vehicles used to travel up and down. About 70 thousand of them were heavy vehicles and 2.80 lakh were light vehicles. Today, the government has decided to exempt light vehicles from toll after midnight…The time that people used to spend in queues will be saved. The government was discussing it for many months and today this revolutionary decision has been taken,” Bhuse said.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Cabinet increased the salaries of D.Ed., B.Ed. teachers in Madrasas. It also approved to increase the share capital of Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation to Rs 1,000 crores from Rs 700 crores.

Currently, D.Ed. teachers are paid Rs 6000/month, which will be increased to Rs 16,000/month. Also, teachers teaching secondary subjects in B.A, B.Ed., B.Sc, B.Ed will get Rs 18,000/month instead of Rs 8,000/month as earlier.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet has also decided to rename Maharashtra State Skill Development University. It is now renamed after Ratan Tata as the “Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill Development University. Earlier, the state cabinet led by CM Shinde also passed a resolution urging the Centre to confer the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away in Mumbai, in recognition of his achievements.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday. His final rites were held on Thursday evening with full state honours at the Worli Crematorium in Mumbai. (ANI)