National News

Maharashtra Increases Daily Work Hours for Private Companies

The state government says that the new rules will ease business operations, attract investment, create job opportunities, and protect employees' rights.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 04, 2025

Daily work hours (Image: AI)

The Maharashtra government announced a significant decision on Wednesday. The cabinet approved amendments to the law, increasing daily working hours in private companies from 9 to 10 hours. An official stated that the aim is to attract investment, boost employment, and protect workers' rights.

Working Hours Increased to 10 Hours

According to officials, these changes will be implemented in the Factories Act, 1948, and the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017. Under the new rules, daily working hours will increase from 9 to 10 hours, and rest breaks will be allowed after six hours instead of five.

Emergency Duty Shifts Extended to 12 Hours

Furthermore, subject to the written consent of employees, the legal overtime limit will increase from 115 hours per quarter to 144 hours. Weekly working hours will also increase from 10.5 hours to 12 hours, and emergency duty shifts will be extended to 12 hours.

Applicability of the New Rules

These rules will apply to establishments with 20 or more employees. Businesses with fewer than 20 employees will be exempted from registration certificates but will still need to inform authorities through a simplified notification process.

Government Statement

The state government claims that this move will ease business operations, attract investment, create employment opportunities, and protect employees' rights, including double wages for overtime.

Maharashtra Joins Other States

The Maharashtra cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister, approved a series of labour law amendments recommended by the central task force. This brings Maharashtra in line with other states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Tripura, which have already implemented similar reforms.

04 Sept 2025 02:52 pm

English News / National News / Maharashtra Increases Daily Work Hours for Private Companies
