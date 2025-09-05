Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Maharashtra Minister Purchases India's First Tesla Model Y

Tesla is creating a buzz! Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, has surprised everyone by purchasing the first Tesla car in India, the Model Y. He was overjoyed upon receiving delivery of the car. Curious to know more about the car and Mr. Sarnaik's reaction? Read the full story!

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

Pratap Sarnaik (Image: IANS)

Tesla, the renowned company of business magnate Elon Musk, has delivered its first car in India. The biggest question on everyone's mind is: who bought India's first Tesla? The answer is Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik.

Sarnaik has received delivery of the car. Reacting to receiving the keys, he told the media, "I consider myself fortunate to have purchased India's first Tesla car, Model ‘Y’. As the Transport Minister of the state, I tried to buy this and succeeded in doing so."

What did the Transport Minister say?

Pratap Sarnaik stated that the Maharashtra government is consistently striving to bring more environment-friendly cars onto its roads. He aims to raise public awareness about the increased use of eco-friendly vehicles.

He added that the state government is making every effort to bring a large number of electric vehicles onto the roads in the next 10 years.

The transport department strives to provide every possible facility to electric vehicle manufacturing companies, and similar facilities have been extended to owners of such vehicles.

India's First Tesla Car Purchased for Son-in-Law

He explained that he purchased the car for his son-in-law to promote public awareness. He believes that if parents who can afford it use these cars to drop their children off at school, it will increase awareness of eco-friendly vehicles. Children will discuss it, leading to greater adoption of environmentally friendly cars.

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 12:34 pm

