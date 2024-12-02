Maharashtra: Shinde reaffirms full support for BJP’s decision on CM; talks ongoing on deputy CM, home department

Maharashtra: Ek Nath Shinde has said that there is no disagreement among the allies of the Mahayuti, Shiv Sena-BJP-NC, regarding the formation of the government.

Mumbai•Dec 02, 2024 / 09:45 am• Patrika Desk

Maharashtra: Amidst the ongoing uncertainty over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra, caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Ek Nath Shinde reiterated on Sunday that they will fully support whatever decision the BJP takes regarding the new Chief Minister. He also clarified that there is no disagreement among the allies of the Mahayuti, Shiv Sena-BJP-NC, regarding the formation of the government. After meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, Shinde returned to Thane on Sunday after visiting his village in Satara. In an interaction with journalists in Satara and Thane, Shinde said that he had gone to the village to rest. He said that the decision on the government will be taken collectively by the constituent parties of the Mahayuti and will be implemented with the consent of all parties.

Regarding the speculation about making his son Shrikant Shinde the Deputy CM and giving him the Home Department, Shinde said that the discussion is ongoing. BJP Meeting Not Yet Fixed Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony has been announced for December 5, but the date for the BJP legislature party meeting to elect a leader has not been fixed yet. According to BJP sources, the meeting may take place on Tuesday or Wednesday. Devendra Fadnavis is ahead in the race for the CM’s post. Senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said that the name of the new Chief Minister has been finalised and is awaiting confirmation from the party’s senior leadership.