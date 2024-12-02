Maharashtra: Shinde reaffirms full support for BJP’s decision on CM; talks ongoing on deputy CM, home department

Regarding the speculation about making his son Shrikant Shinde the Deputy CM and giving him the Home Department, Shinde said that the discussion is ongoing.
BJP Meeting Not Yet Fixed Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony has been announced for December 5, but the date for the BJP legislature party meeting to elect a leader has not been fixed yet. According to BJP sources, the meeting may take place on Tuesday or Wednesday. Devendra Fadnavis is ahead in the race for the CM’s post. Senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said that the name of the new Chief Minister has been finalised and is awaiting confirmation from the party’s senior leadership.