National News

Mahindra Employee Threatens Rape, Murder to BJD MP: Company Responds

A Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Member of Parliament, Sulata Deo, has reportedly received rape and death threats from a Mahindra employee. Following the escalation of the matter, the company has released a statement.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 19, 2025

BJD MP (Photo-X Sulata Deo)

BJD MP Sulata Deo received rape and death threats from a Mahindra employee on social media. Following this, the MP informed the PMO via a tweet. The individual issuing the threats is reportedly a BJP worker. In response to the escalating situation, the company has issued a statement.

Company Statement

The company stated: "We have been made aware of allegedly offensive and highly inappropriate messages on social media by one of our employees towards a politician. The Mahindra Group has always held the importance of human dignity as fundamental and believes in maintaining a respectful environment and does not tolerate any violation of these principles."

Investigation Launched

The company's statement continued: "We have taken this matter seriously and have launched an investigation. Strict action will be taken from our side if the allegations against the employee are found to be true."

Details of the Incident

A Mahindra employee issued rape and death threats to the BJD MP on social media. The MP subsequently shared screenshots of the employee's posts on social media. The BJD MP also alleged that the individual is a BJP worker.

Escalation of the Matter

Following the MP's social media posts, the matter escalated. TMC MP Sagarika Ghosh described the incident as "extremely shocking and unacceptable." In a post on X, Ghosh wrote: "The hatred and violence against women have become rampant in our society. India is regressing in terms of gender justice."

Priyanka Chaturvedi's Response

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote: "This is utterly shameful and I condemn this threat as a fellow woman parliamentarian." She also urged the Centre to take action against the employee.

Updated on:

19 Aug 2025 05:58 pm

Published on:

19 Aug 2025 05:57 pm

English News / National News / Mahindra Employee Threatens Rape, Murder to BJD MP: Company Responds
